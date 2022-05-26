Pokemon Go Season of GO details: Start date, terrain spawns & bonuses

Niantic has revealed the next season of Pokemon Go — Season of GO. Here is everything we know about the follow-up event to the Season of Alola.

Pokemon Go released its new Season mechanic for events in December 2020, with the most recent season being the Season of Alola which brought tons of Gen 7 Pokemon into the mobile game.

The events coincide with real-life seasons, lasting three months, and also introduce a new egg chart each time.

Now, Niantic has revealed the follow-up to Season of Alola — Season of GO! Here’s everything we know about it, including the start date, wild spawns, and bonuses.

Pokemon Go Season of GO dates & times

Just like past seasons, the Season of Go will run for three months beginning on June 1, 2022, at 10 am and will end on September 1, 2022, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon Go Season of GO events

Season of GO’s Community Day showcases will take place on June 25, July 17, and August 13. Stay tuned to our PoGo hub for more details as they’re announced.

General events in the game will take place each month, separate from Community Day. As of right now, the only event announced is GO Fest on June 4 and 5.

Pokemon Go Season of GO wild spawns

Wild spawns will vary for trainers depending on what type of terrain they are surrounded by, and where they are located.

Here are the various terrains, as well as their spawns:

Cities:

Rattata*

Koffing*

Aipom*

Bronzor*

Croagunk*

Patrat*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Forests:

Oddish*

Weepinbell*

Tangela*

Shuckle*

Shroomish

Cherubi*

Yungoos*

Mountains:

Sandshrew*

Onix*

Phanphy*

Aron*

Trapinch*

Hippopotas*

Golett

Beach & Water:

Tentacool*

Krabby*

Horsea*

Wooper*

Corphish

Spheal*

Dewpider

Northern Hemisphere:

Ledyba*

Treeko*

Torchic*

Mudkip*

Combee

Gible*

Summer Form Deerling

Southern Hemisphere:

Spinarak*

Larvitar*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Piplup*

Trubbish*

Winter form Deerling

Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Season of GO Egg hatch rewards

Following the trend of past events, the Season of GO will provide players with a new set of Pokemon available to hatch from eggs.

2km Eggs:

Poliwag*

Magnemite*

Magikarp*

Meditite*

Pikipek

Yungoos*

Stufful*

5km Eggs:

Togepi*

Skarmory*

Wynaut*

Bronzor*

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

5km Adventure Sync Eggs:

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Happiny*

Munchlax

Roggenrola

Frillish

10km Eggs:

Riolu*

Emolga*

Axew*

Rufflet*

Goomy

Noibat

Jangmo-o

10km Adventure Sync Eggs:

Dratini*

Bagon*

Beldum*

Riolu*

Deino*

Goomy

Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny

Pokemon Go Season of GO Bonuses

The Season of GO will also provide trainers with a wide variety of bonuses during the event.

Trainers level 31 and above will now be able to get XL candy

Increased friendship bonus damage during raids

Lure Modules will last one hour

One extra special trade daily

Extra Pokemon Candy when trading ‘mon

Guaranteed XL Candy from trades

Pokestops are guaranteed to provide gifts

Increased damage for Pokemon participating in Remote Raids

Check out some more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go guides:

