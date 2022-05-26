Pokemon Go Season of GO details: Start date, terrain spawns & bonuses

Niantic has revealed the next season of Pokemon Go — Season of GO. Here is everything we know about the follow-up event to the Season of Alola.
Pokemon Go released its new Season mechanic for events in December 2020, with the most recent season being the Season of Alola which brought tons of Gen 7 Pokemon into the mobile game.
The events coincide with real-life seasons, lasting three months, and also introduce a new egg chart each time.
Now, Niantic has revealed the follow-up to Season of Alola — Season of GO! Here’s everything we know about it, including the start date, wild spawns, and bonuses.
Advertisement
Pokemon Go Season of GO dates & times
Just like past seasons, the Season of Go will run for three months beginning on June 1, 2022, at 10 am and will end on September 1, 2022, at 10 am local time.
Pokemon Go Season of GO events
Season of GO’s Community Day showcases will take place on June 25, July 17, and August 13. Stay tuned to our PoGo hub for more details as they’re announced.
General events in the game will take place each month, separate from Community Day. As of right now, the only event announced is GO Fest on June 4 and 5.
Pokemon Go Season of GO wild spawns
Wild spawns will vary for trainers depending on what type of terrain they are surrounded by, and where they are located.
Advertisement
Here are the various terrains, as well as their spawns:
Cities:
- Rattata*
- Koffing*
- Aipom*
- Bronzor*
- Croagunk*
- Patrat*
- Galarian Stunfisk*
Forests:
- Oddish*
- Weepinbell*
- Tangela*
- Shuckle*
- Shroomish
- Cherubi*
- Yungoos*
Mountains:
- Sandshrew*
- Onix*
- Phanphy*
- Aron*
- Trapinch*
- Hippopotas*
- Golett
Beach & Water:
- Tentacool*
- Krabby*
- Horsea*
- Wooper*
- Corphish
- Spheal*
- Dewpider
Northern Hemisphere:
- Ledyba*
- Treeko*
- Torchic*
- Mudkip*
- Combee
- Gible*
- Summer Form Deerling
Southern Hemisphere:
- Spinarak*
- Larvitar*
- Turtwig*
- Chimchar*
- Piplup*
- Trubbish*
- Winter form Deerling
Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny
Pokemon Go Season of GO Egg hatch rewards
Following the trend of past events, the Season of GO will provide players with a new set of Pokemon available to hatch from eggs.
2km Eggs:
- Poliwag*
- Magnemite*
- Magikarp*
- Meditite*
- Pikipek
- Yungoos*
- Stufful*
5km Eggs:
- Togepi*
- Skarmory*
- Wynaut*
- Bronzor*
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
5km Adventure Sync Eggs:
- Cranidos*
- Shieldon*
- Happiny*
- Munchlax
- Roggenrola
- Frillish
10km Eggs:
- Riolu*
- Emolga*
- Axew*
- Rufflet*
- Goomy
- Noibat
- Jangmo-o
10km Adventure Sync Eggs:
- Dratini*
- Bagon*
- Beldum*
- Riolu*
- Deino*
- Goomy
Pokemon marked with a * can appear as a shiny
Pokemon Go Season of GO Bonuses
The Season of GO will also provide trainers with a wide variety of bonuses during the event.
- Trainers level 31 and above will now be able to get XL candy
- Increased friendship bonus damage during raids
- Lure Modules will last one hour
- One extra special trade daily
- Extra Pokemon Candy when trading ‘mon
- Guaranteed XL Candy from trades
- Pokestops are guaranteed to provide gifts
- Increased damage for Pokemon participating in Remote Raids
Check out some more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go guides:
Advertisement
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide