Pokemon Go Raging Battles event: Annihilape debut, Battle Week, more

Pokemon Go has announced a battle-centric event that will introduce the Generation 9 Pokemon Annihilape.

Niantic has announced an event for Pokemon Go called Raging Battles that will take place alongside a Battle Week.

Fittingly centered on Pokemon battles, this event will mark the debut of the Pokemon Annihilape, the Primeape evolution introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Here’s everything to know about Pokemon Go’s Raging Battles event and Annihilape.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s Raging Battles event starts on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10 AM and runs until Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Raging Battle Annihilape debut

Raging Battles marks Annihilape’s introduction to Pokemon Go following its debut in the Generation 9 games.

Annihilape evolves from Primeape through a unique method. You’ll have to defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic-type Pokemon in battle while Primeape is set as your Buddy. However, you do not need to use Primeape in these battles.

Shiny Annihilape will also be available when it debuts in the mobile game.

Pokemon Go Raging Battle event bonuses

The Raging Battle event will feature the following bonuses:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons

Throh and Sawk will both appear in the wild during the event, regardless of your location

Pokemon Go Raging Battles wild encounters

The following Pokemon will be found more frequently in the wild during Raging Battles:

Mankey*

Machop*

Lickitung*

Gligar*

Sableye*

Throh*

Sawk*

Scraggy*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Raging Battles raid bosses

The following Pokemon will appear in raids during Raging Battles:

One-Star Raids

Snubbull*

Houndour*

Pancham*

Maranie

Three-Star Raids

Primeape*

Gyrados*

Zweilous

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Raging Battles Field Research & Collection Challenges

Raging Battles will include event-themed Field Research tasks. Completing these will allow you to encounter Mankey, which can be Shiny.

Additionally, there will be a Collection Challenge as part of Raging Battles. The rewards for this are as follows:

3 Fast TMs

3 Charged TMs

Stardust

Pokemon Go Battle Week & paid Timed Research

Running at the same time as Raging Battles is Battle Week, which comes with its own bonuses:

4x Stardust (note this does not stack with the 4× Stardust bonus in January)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 10—for a total of 50 battles

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the avatar item Ingo-Style Hat.

Paid battle-themed Timed Research awarding Stardust, Rare Candy, and one Star Piece will be available for US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency)

The Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues will also be available at this time.

Finally, Raging Battles is getting a paid Timed Research that costs $2 (or the local equivalent). This includes the following rewards:

3 Rare Candy

Rocket Radar

Stardust

2 Premium Battle Passes

Note that Timed Research expires, meaning all tasks must be completed and rewards claimed by Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

