Pokemon Go Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research is now available for Pokemon Go players in certain countries, so we’ve got details of all the tasks and the rewards you can unlock.

A unique Timed Research quest called Old Friends New Beginnings has been appearing in countries around the world, including Turkey and Poland, to encourage trainers to get back to playing Pokemon Go.

This questline features encounters with the Kanto starter trio – Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle – as well as extra Candy and Mega Energy to help you on your journey to evolving and powering them up.

If you’re lucky enough to get the Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research, we’ve got details of all of the tasks involved and the rewards you can get for each one.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research tasks

Step 1 of 2

Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy – Bulbasaur encounter

Earn 3000 XP – Charmander encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Squirtle encounter

Rewards: 20 Bulbasaur Candy, 20 Charmander Candy, and 20 Squirtle Candy

Step 2 of 2

Claim Reward – 100 Venusaur Mega Energy

Claim Reward – 100 Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward – 100 Blastoise Mega Energy

Rewards: Pikachu encounter and 20 Pikachu Candy

How to get the Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research in Pokemon Go

The Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research quest is only available in a select few countries at the moment, and you’ll need to log in to Pokemon Go during specific event times to be able to claim it.

Trainers in Poland can claim the Timed Research quest by logging in to the game at any point from Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8AM until Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8PM local time.

We’ll keep this page updated as more countries are given access to the Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research quest, but in the meantime, check out some more guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses