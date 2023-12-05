Pokemon Go A Route to New Friendships Special Research tasks & rewards
If you’re looking to participate in Pokemon Go’s Along the Routes event, here’s what you’ll need to do for the Special Research.
With the introduction of the Timeless Travels season, Niantic has revealed several events occurring throughout the month of December. One of those is Along the Routes, which will focus on the game’s Routes feature.
The event will run from Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time and end on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 PM local time. Additionally, it will introduce Mateo – Pokemon Go’s brand-new NPC.
Keep reading if you want to learn how to complete Along the Routes’ Special Research quest – A Route to New Friendships.
Pokemon Go A Route to New Friendships Special Research tasks
Here are all the steps and tasks for the Pokemon Go A Route to New Friendships Special Research quest, thanks to Leek Duck.
Step 1 of 4
- Explore 1 km – Lillipup
- Spin 3 PokeStops – 900 XP
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy – Razz Berry x5
- Exchange a Gift with Mateo – Incense x1
Rewards: x1000 Stardust, 1000 XP
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 7 Pokemon – Poke Ball x10
- Spin 5 PokeStops – 1500 XP
- Explore 3 km – Wooloo
- Walk 1,000m while traveling Routes – Woobat
Rewards: x1000 Stardust, x5 Great Ball
Step 3 of 4
- Hatch an Egg – Feebas
- Spin 15 PokeStops – 2000 XP
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Stardust x1000
- Exchange 3 Gifts with Mateo – Hisuian Sneasel
Rewards: 3x Ultra Ball, x1000 Stardust
Step 4 of 4
- ??? – ???
- ??? – ???
- ??? – ???
- ??? – ???
Rewards: ??? – ???
How to get the A Route to New Friendships Special Research quest
Trainers can gain access to the A Route to New Friendships Special Research quest in Pokemon Go by purchasing a ticket from the in-game shop.
Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Along the Routes event-exclusive Special Research story.
That’s everything you need to know about the A Route to New Friendships Special Research tasks and rewards. Check out our other Pokemon Go coverage below:
