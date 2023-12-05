Pokemon Go A Route to New Friendships Special Research tasks & rewards

If you’re looking to participate in Pokemon Go’s Along the Routes event, here’s what you’ll need to do for the Special Research.

With the introduction of the Timeless Travels season, Niantic has revealed several events occurring throughout the month of December. One of those is Along the Routes, which will focus on the game’s Routes feature.

The event will run from Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time and end on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 PM local time. Additionally, it will introduce Mateo – Pokemon Go’s brand-new NPC.

Keep reading if you want to learn how to complete Along the Routes’ Special Research quest – A Route to New Friendships.

Pokemon Go A Route to New Friendships Special Research tasks

Here are all the steps and tasks for the Pokemon Go A Route to New Friendships Special Research quest, thanks to Leek Duck.

Step 1 of 4

Explore 1 km – Lillipup

Spin 3 PokeStops – 900 XP

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy – Razz Berry x5

Exchange a Gift with Mateo – Incense x1

Rewards: x1000 Stardust, 1000 XP

Step 2 of 4

Catch 7 Pokemon – Poke Ball x10

Spin 5 PokeStops – 1500 XP

Explore 3 km – Wooloo

Walk 1,000m while traveling Routes – Woobat

Rewards: x1000 Stardust, x5 Great Ball

Step 3 of 4

Hatch an Egg – Feebas

Spin 15 PokeStops – 2000 XP

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Stardust x1000

Exchange 3 Gifts with Mateo – Hisuian Sneasel

Rewards: 3x Ultra Ball, x1000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

??? – ???

??? – ???

??? – ???

??? – ???

Rewards: ??? – ???

How to get the A Route to New Friendships Special Research quest

Trainers can gain access to the A Route to New Friendships Special Research quest in Pokemon Go by purchasing a ticket from the in-game shop.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Along the Routes event-exclusive Special Research story.

That's everything you need to know about the A Route to New Friendships Special Research tasks and rewards.

