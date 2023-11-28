Pokemon Go Hisuian Typhlosion Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Hisuian forms have been popping up in Pokemon Go since Pokemon Legends Arceus came out. With the Hisuian starters making their way into the game one by one, it’s now Typhlosion’s turn. Here are its weaknesses and best counters to easily defeat it.

Regional Hisuian forms keep making their way into Pokemon Go, and with Hisuian Samurott and Hisuian Decidueye already in the game, it was natural that Typhlosion would be the next one to make an appearance.

The original Typhlosion was introduced in Generation 2’s Johto region, and was a Fire-type Pokemon. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, its Hisuian form is a dual Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, which changes how to approach it during combat.

Keep reading to learn Hisuian Typhlosion’s weaknesses and the best counters to take it down in a beat.

Hisuian Typhlosion weaknesses in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak

Hisuian Typhlosion is a dual Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type attacks.

On the contrary, it resists Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy, and Poison-type moves, so avoid using those attacks during battle.

Best counters for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters to defeat Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Go’s Raid Battles:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Calyrex (Shadow Rider) Confusion & Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex & Shadow Ball Gengar Lick & Shadow Ball Dragapult Hex & Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl & Shadow Ball Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Kingler Bubble & Crabhammer Gholdengo Hex & Shadow Ball Landorus Mud Shot & Earthquake Hydreigon Bite & Brutal Swing

The Pokemon on the list are some of the most effective counters you can use against Hisuian Typhlosion, but they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves if you want to win the battle.

If you don’t have any of them, you can focus on your strongest Ghost, Water or Dark-type Pokemon with matching moves.

That’s all you need to know about Hisuian Typhlosion’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more guides, check our list below:

