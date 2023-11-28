Pokemon Go Hisuian Samurott Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters
Hisuian Samurott is appearing in Raids throughout Pokemon Go, so here are its weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it.
Pokemon Go is unleashing more terrors from the ancient world into the game, as the Hisuian Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus are appearing in Raids. These include the fierce Hisuian Samurott, which is based on the Samurai warriors of old.
The original Samurott introduced in Pokemon Black & White was a Water-type Pokemon available as a starter. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Hisuian Samurott is a Water/Dark-type Pokemon with a jagged horn that befits its new evil typing.
Hisuian Samurott will appear in 3-Star Raids in Pokemon Go on December 3, 2023. You’ll find everything you need to know to defeat it below.
Hisuian Samurott weaknesses in Pokemon Go
Hisuian Samurott is a Water/Dark-type Pokemon. This means it’s weak to Fighting, Bug, Grass, Electric, and Fairy-type moves. This Pokemon also resists attacks from Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Ice, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokemon.
Best counters for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Go
These are the best counters for the Hisuian Samurott Raid battle in Pokemon Go:
|Pokemon
|Name
|Moves
|Mega Sceptile
|Fury Cutter (Fast Attack)
Frenzy Plant (Charged Attack)
|Kartana
|Razor Leaf (Fast Attack)
Leaf Blade (Charged Attack)
|Raikou/Shadow Raikou
|Thunder Shock (Fast Attack)
Wild Charge (Charged Attack)
|Terrakion
Double Kick (Fast Attack)
Sacred Sword (Charged Attack)
|Mega Gardevoir
Charm (Fast Attack)
Dazzling Gleam (Charged Attack)
|Mega Blaziken
Counter (Fast Attack)
Focus Blast (Charged Attack)
|Xurkitree
Thunder Shock (Fast Attack)
Discharge (Charged Attack)
|Keldeo
Low Kick (Fast Attack)
Sacred Sword (Charged Attack)
|Magnezone/Shadow Magnezone
Spark (Fast Attack)
Wild Charge (Charged Attack)
|Electivire/Shadow Electivire
Thunder Shock (Fast Attack)
Wild Charge (Charged Attack)
The Pokemon listed above are some of the most effective counters you can use against Hisuian Samurott, but they’ll still need to be powered up to a high level and know their best moves if you want to win.
That’s everything you need to know about Hisuian Samurott’s weaknesses. Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:
