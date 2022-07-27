How to get Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Hisuian Growlithe is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, but how do you evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine? And can it be Shiny? Let’s find out!

One of the standout additions in Pokemon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch was Hisuian Growlithe, the Fire/Rock-type regional form that won over players around the world with its adorable appearance.

So trainers will be glad to know that Hisuian Growlithe is making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Hisuian Discoveries event, although there’s a special method to follow if you want to catch it.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need about Hisuian Growlithe including how to find it in Pokemon Go, how to evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine, and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

How to catch Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Go

The only way to catch Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Go is to hatch it from a 7km Egg during the Hisuian Discoveries event, which runs from July 27 at 10am to August 2 at 8pm local time.

If you don’t have any 7km Eggs, you can get them at random by opening Gifts from Friends as long as you have space in your Egg collection – if you don’t, then you’ll need to hatch some to make room.

It’s unclear what will happen to Hisuian Growlithe once this event ends. It might remain in the 7km Egg Pool, or it might be unavailable until a future event. Either way, it’s best to get one while you can!

How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Growlithe can evolve into Hisuian Arcanine with the help of 50 Candy. There are no evolution items or special Buddy requirements needed to complete this process.

Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe share the same Candy, so it shouldn’t take too long to meet this goal. Remember, you can also set Growlithe as your Buddy to earn more Candy while out exploring.

Can Hisuian Growlithe be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Hisuian Growlithe is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means that Hisuian Arcanine can’t be Shiny either.

We’ll probably have to wait for a future event for their Shiny debuts, but in the meantime, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

