Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon World Championships 2023 is taking place in Yokohama this year, and they’ve released a code-exclusive Pokemon Go Timed Research quest through Twitch.
For the last couple of years, Pokemon Go has been a major part of competitive events around the world, with it all coming to a conclusion during the World Championships.
The 2023 Pokemon World Championship is taking place in Yokohama, Japan this year, and they’re giving players around the world special access to a code-exclusive Timed Research.
We’ve detailed how to get the code during the event, but here’s everything we know about the tasks you’ll have to complete and what rewards you can earn.
Thanks to Leekduck, we know all the tasks and rewards available for the Great League Greatness Timed Research quest. After the first step, you’ll be tasked with the choice between three teams that all offer different tasks and rewards.
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 1 Pokemon – 500 Stardust
- Catch 2 Pokemon – 500 Stardust
- Catch 3 Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 1 Charged TM
Choose Skarmory Step 2 of 3
- Use a Charged TM – Skarmory Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Vigoroth Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Swampert Encounter
Rewards: 10 Skarmory Candy, 10 Slakoth Candy, 10 Mudkip Candy
Choose Skarmory Step 3 of 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 500 Stardust
- Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 1,000 Stardust
- Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 5,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass
Choose Trevenant Step 2 of 3
- Use a Charged TM – Trevenant Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Noctowl Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Lanturn Encounter
Rewards: 10 Phantump Candy, 10 Hoothoot Candy, 10 Chinchou Candy
Choose Trevenant Step 3 of 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 500 Stardust
- Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 1,000 Stardust
- Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 5,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass
Choose Azumarill Step 2 of 3
- Use a Charged TM – Azumarill Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Umbreon Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Mandibuzz Encounter
Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 10 Eevee Candy, 10 Vullaby Candy
Choose Azumarill Step 3 of 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 500 Stardust
- Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 1,000 Stardust
- Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 5,000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass
