Pokemon World Championships 2023 is taking place in Yokohama this year, and they’ve released a code-exclusive Pokemon Go Timed Research quest through Twitch.

For the last couple of years, Pokemon Go has been a major part of competitive events around the world, with it all coming to a conclusion during the World Championships.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship is taking place in Yokohama, Japan this year, and they’re giving players around the world special access to a code-exclusive Timed Research.

We’ve detailed how to get the code during the event, but here’s everything we know about the tasks you’ll have to complete and what rewards you can earn.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon World Championships are the key to getting your code.

Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to Leekduck, we know all the tasks and rewards available for the Great League Greatness Timed Research quest. After the first step, you’ll be tasked with the choice between three teams that all offer different tasks and rewards.

Step 1 of 3

Catch 1 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Catch 2 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Catch 3 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, 1 Charged TM

Choose Skarmory Step 2 of 3

Use a Charged TM – Skarmory Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Vigoroth Encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Swampert Encounter

Rewards: 10 Skarmory Candy, 10 Slakoth Candy, 10 Mudkip Candy

Choose Skarmory Step 3 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 500 Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 1,000 Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass

Choose Trevenant Step 2 of 3

Use a Charged TM – Trevenant Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Noctowl Encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Lanturn Encounter

Rewards: 10 Phantump Candy, 10 Hoothoot Candy, 10 Chinchou Candy

Choose Trevenant Step 3 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 500 Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 1,000 Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass

Choose Azumarill Step 2 of 3

Use a Charged TM – Azumarill Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times – Umbreon Encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – Mandibuzz Encounter

Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 10 Eevee Candy, 10 Vullaby Candy

Choose Azumarill Step 3 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League – 500 Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League – 1,000 Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 5,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Premium Raid Pass

