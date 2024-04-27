How to get Seviper in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Depending on your location, Seviper can be pretty tricky to catch in Pokemon Go. Here’s everything you need to know.

First appearing in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire, Seviper is a Poison-type creature that is well known for its heated rivalry with Zangoose.

Seviper is one of the examples of region-exclusive ‘mon in Pokemon Go, alongside others like Chatot, Uxie, and Pachirisu.

However, certain events make region-exclusive Pokemon available to all players. Keep reading to learn how to catch Seviper.

How to get Seviper in Pokemon Go

Typically, Seviper is only available for trainers located in the Americas and Africa. The upcoming Rivals Week event will make a special case for Seviper, allowing players worldwide to encounter it.

From May 4, 2024, at 10 AM to May 6, 2024, at 10 AM, you can find both Zangoose and Seviper in the wild. The event’s other limited-time wild spawns include Sawk, Throh, Durant, and Heatmor.

Can Seviper be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The Shiny version of Seviper is currently available in Pokemon Go. It was added to the mobile game in September 2019 as part of World Tourism Day. During Rivals Week, you’ll have a better chance of encountering a Shiny Seviper in the wild.

Seviper general stats in Pokemon Go

This Poison-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 196 (ATK), 118 (DEF), and 177 (STA) and can reach a max CP value of 2380. Additionally, Cloudy weather can boost Seviper’s power.

As a Poison-type, Seviper is weak to Ground and Psychic-type moves. However, it has plenty of resistances, including Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks.

All Seviper moves in Pokemon Go

Seviper has access to two STAB moves: Poison Jab and Poison Fang. You can check out its full move pool below:

Seviper Fast Moves

Poison Jab (Poison/STAB)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Seviper Charged Moves

Wrap (Normal)

Poison Fang (Poison/STAB)

Crunch (Dark)

That’s all you need to know about how to get Seviper in Pokemon Go. For more content on the mobile game, check out our guides below:

