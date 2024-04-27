How to get Zangoose in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Zangoose is a pretty rare spawn in Pokemon Go, but we have all the information needed to add it to your collection.

Introduced in the Generation 3 games, Zangoose is a bipedal creature that doesn’t evolve into any other Pokemon. Players may also recognize Zangoose due to its heated feud with the Fang Snake Pokemon Seviper.

Unlike in the Hoenn region, Zangoose can prove difficult to catch in Pokemon Go. This is because it’s typically available only to players in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

However, the upcoming Rivals Week will feature Zangoose as a wild spawn, giving trainers outside those locations an opportunity to catch it.

Contents

How to get Zangoose in Pokemon Go

To catch Zangoose in the wild, trainers must be located in Europe, Asia, or Australia. However, the Rivals Week event will make a special case for the Normal-type Pokemon.

From May 4, 2024, at 10 AM to May 6, 2024, at 10 AM local time, trainers may encounter Zangoose and Seviper in the wild.

Can Zangoose be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The Shiny version of Zangoose is currently available in Pokemon Go. The form was added in September 2019 as part of World Tourism Day. Therefore, you’ll have a better chance of finding a Shiny Zangoose during the Rivals Week event.

Zangoose general stats in Pokemon Go

This Normal-type Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 222 (ATK), 124 (DEF), and 177 (STA) and can reach a max CP value of 2733. Additionally, Party Cloudy weather can power up Zangoose.

Zangoose’s type chart is pretty simple, considering it is only weak to Fighting-type moves and resists Ghost-type attacks.

All Zangoose moves in Pokemon Go

Zangoose’s move pool is pretty small, lacking any STAB attacks. However, we still recommend teaching it Shadow Claw and Close Combat. You can check out all of Zangoose’s moves below:

Zangoose Fast Moves

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Zangoose Charged Moves

Dig (Ground)

Night Slash (Dark)

Close Combat (Fighting)

That’s all you need to know about how to get Zangoose in Pokemon Go. For more content on the mobile game, check out our guides below:

