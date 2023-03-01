Pokemon World Championship 2023: How to watch, dates, games, location

The Pokemon World Championship 2023 is on the horizon, with talented trainers from all around the world set to compete in different Pokemon games. Here’s everything fans need to know about the event.

Each year, fans of the competitive Pokemon scene look forward to the Pokemon World Championship event, where players from around the world compete for the top spot.

Last year’s World Championship event took place in person at the ExCel London convention center, where five champions took home anywhere from $10,000 to 25,000 in prize money.

This year’s Pokemon World Championship event will once again take place in person outside of the US and hosts five different games that trainers can compete in. So, let’s break down everything trainers need to know about this massive event before it begins.

Contents:

The Pokemon World Championship 2023 event will take place in Yokohama, Japan starting on August 11, 2023, and will end on August 13, 2023.

The Pokemon Company Yokohama, the home of the 2023 Pokemon World Championship, is the second-largest city in Japan.

It’s unclear what time the event will begin, but if the 2022 event is anything to go off of, the event center will likely open around 8 AM JST / 4 PM CST / 10 PM BST.

By extension, the first day of the competition may begin around 9:45 AM JST / 5:45 PM CST / 11:45 BST, similar to last year.

This article will be updated with the official time and schedule of the event when The Pokemon Company reveals it through the official website.

How to watch the Pokemon World Championship 2023

While Worlds 2023 is an in-person event, it will be live-streamed for players who are not able to make the trip out to Japan. The main hub of the World Championship is on the official Pokemon Twitch channel, which can be found below.

The main Pokemon channel usually focuses on VGC and TCG competitions, while other games can be found on their respective channels. Trainers can follow these links to see the Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go 2023 World Championships live.

Every game at the Pokemon World Championship 2023

As revealed in the Pokemon Presents live stream on Pokemon Day 2023, this year’s event will feature four Pokemon games as opposed to last year’s five.

Worlds 2023 will feature the Pokemon VGC championship, which will feature Scarlet & Violet for competitive play for the first time ever.

Additionally, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, a.k.a. the TCG, once again returns as a mainstay among the competitive Pokemon community.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG makes a return for the Pokemon World Championship 2023 event.

Finally, fans can expect the return of both Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go for the 2023 World Championships. Competitive teams are already forming for Pokemon Unite, as Luminosity recently announced its own Unite roster.

Unfortunately for fans of Pokken Tournament DX, the game has been dropped from the lineup and will not appear at Worlds 2023.

That’s everything we know about the Pokemon World Championship 2023 event! This article will be updated as more information is released closer to August 2023, so be sure to check back in the future.