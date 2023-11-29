Pokemon Go fans excited as trailer teases new “Daddy” NPC

Pokemon Go fans are excited about a new NPC coming to the game, who briefly appeared in a trailer for the Timeless Travels Season.

While Pokemon Go doesn’t have as many NPCs as the mainline Pokemon titles, it has a few notable characters to which fans have attached themselves. These include Professor Willow, who quickly attracted a thirsty fanbase when he appeared in the game.

Outside of Professor Willow, the three Team Leaders also have their fans, as do the members of Team Rocket, who sporadically appear on the overworld. To many, they’re a welcome breath of fresh air from the endless junk Pokemon who pop up during a regular Pokemon Go play session.

It seems that another NPC is joining the line-up of Pokemon Go human characters, as fans were given an enticing look at them ahead of his debut in the game.

Pokemon Go fans are thirsty for the new NPC appearing in Timeless Travels

A user on The Silph Road Reddit page has asked about an NPC who briefly appeared in the Pokemon Go Timeless Travels trailer. Fans were quick to show their appreciation for this new character in the thread, praising their appearance.

“Hopefully my new daddy,” one user writes, while another says, “I’d literally pay to dress up like that.”

Based on their appearance, this character seemed to be inspired by the Hikers from the mainline Pokemon games. Fans are convinced he’s tied to the new Routes mechanic, possibly rewarding players for completing them or giving them tasks.

Surprisingly, this character has appeared before in passing, although they weren’t named when they were introduced. This happened a year ago, as one Redditor pointed out:

“That guy was part of the Pokemon Go 6th Anniversary (2022) artwork along with another new character we‘ve never seen ingame or anywhere else since then. I actually didn‘t expect them to appear ingame anymore, so that‘s kind of surprising.”

Pokemon Go could use some extra characters to make its world feel a little less empty. While the Team Rocket members are fun, they only appear sporadically. Having more NPCs to interact would give players a reason to stick around, after having completed all of their in-game tasks for the day.