Pokemon Go players divided over Charmander Community Day Classic reveal

Niantic’s Charmander Community Day Classic teaser has divided Pokemon GO fans, sparking a heated debate between newcomers and veteran players.

The next Pokemon Go Community Day Classic is scheduled for September 2 as part of the new Adventures Abound season. Running from September through November, the season will feature five Community Day events, two of which are “Classic” versions scheduled for the very start and end. These “Classic” events feature Pokemon who have already been featured in a Community Day.

But players are split on the first of this season’s Pokemon Go Community Day Classic events following a teaser that left very little to the imagination.

The tweet, which read, “It’s gonna be lit.,” was accompanied by a clip showcasing a Fire-type attack, all but confirming that the next featured Pokemon will be Charmander. While some fans are fired up about the reveal, others are less than happy with the decision to feature Charmander for the third time in a Community Day.

Charmander has already had two Community Days, one featuring Blast Burn in 2018 and another with Dragon Breath in 2020. For many veteran players, this repetition feels like a missed opportunity for something new.

“A waste of a classic com day,” one player wrote. “If this is Charmander, I think I’ll be skipping it tbh lol,” another added.

However, for newer players or those who have missed out on previous Charmander events, this Community Day offers a golden opportunity to catch a shiny Charmander or evolve a Charizard with a special move.

“Everyone is mad at this, but I’m loving it haha. I just started playing after not doing so since 2016. So I’m in dire need of my favorite Pokemon’s shiny version,” one player posted.

Charmander Community Day Classic Details

According to Leek Duck, Charmander is, in fact, the featured Pokemon for the upcoming Community Day Classic on September 2.

The event will run from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. During this period, players can expect increased Charmander spawns and special bonuses like 3-hour Incense and Lures.

The main attraction, however, is the opportunity to evolve Charmeleon into a Charizard that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn, a Fire-type move with 110 power in both Trainer Battles and Gyms and Raids.

While the official announcement is yet to confirm these details, the leak aligns with Niantic's teaser, adding fuel to the already raging debate. The possibility of a new or additional move for Charizard could tip the scales for some players, but for others, it's a case of "been there, done that."

The possibility of a new or additional move for Charizard could tip the scales for some players, but for others, it’s a case of “been there, done that.”