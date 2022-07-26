Pokemon Go A Mysterious Incense Special Research tasks & rewards

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A Mysterious Incense Special Research story has arrived in Pokemon Go, so we’ve got details of the tasks and rewards to help you complete both parts right here.

Trainers around the world have noticed a Special Research story appearing in Pokemon Go called A Mysterious Incense, which is tied into the new Daily Adventure Incense item just launched by Niantic.

By completing this Special Research story, you’ll be able to unlock the Daily Adventure Incense and learn how to use it to encounter some rare creatures including Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos.

Below, you’ll find all of the tasks and rewards in both parts of the Mysterious Incense Special Research story.

Niantic

Pokemon Go A Mysterious Incense Part 1 tasks & rewards

Step 1 of 1

Claim reward – 1 Daily Adventure Incense

Rewards: 1000 XP

Pokemon Go A Mysterious Incense Part 2 tasks & rewards

Step 1 of 2

Use one Daily Adventure Incese – 1000 XP

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 10 Pokemon – 1000 XP

Walk 1km – 1000 XP

Rewards: 25 Poke Balls, a Ponyta encounter & 500 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Use six Daily Adventure Incense – 1000 XP

Use Daily Adventure Incense to catch 100 Pokemon – 1000 XP

Walk 10km – 1000 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, a currently unconfirmed encounter & 2500 Stardust

As you can see, the Pokemon encounter for the final reward is currently unknown. This is because it takes six days to unlock it, so we won’t know what it is until July 30 at the earliest.

What is Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon Go?

Daily Adventure Incense is a special kind of Incense in Pokemon Go that lasts for 15 minutes and attracts rare Pokemon. It can also spawn the Galarian Legendary birds, although that’s quite unusual.

Each player will be given one Daily Adventure Incense each day and you can find them in your Items collection just like any other item. Remember that they’re most effective when you’re out exploring.

That’s everything you need to know about the Mysterious Incense Special Research story in Pokemon Go! Check out some other guides below:

Pokemon Go Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | Sierra counters | Arlo counters | Cliff counters