Indigo Disk DLC leaks have Pokemon fans planning how to beat “broken” Legendary

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is nearly upon us and if some early leaks are true, fans are in for a challenge. The new Legendary Terapagos is rumored to have a powerful defensive ability.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC launches in just over a week on December 14. The second part of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero Expansion Pack is bringing some massive changes to the games.

Our hands-on preview goes into great detail on the new Pokemon, locations, and challenges coming in the Indigo Disk. On top of that, leaks are pouring in including a recent bit of info that’s great news for Shiny hunters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Indigo Disk leaks don’t stop there though. An older leak from the trusted Riddler_Khu gave some details on the defensive ability of the new Legendary Pokemon Terapagos. Players have been strategizing on how to get around it.

In the initial leak, Riddler_Khu revealed that whatever Terapagos’ ability happens to be, it’s “immune” to Wheezing’s Neutralising Gas ability. This means that there aren’t any conventional means of suppressing it.

Players on the PokeLeaks Subreddit have connected the dots to other substantial leaks that presume Terapagos will be a Pokemon of all 18 types. The consensus appears to be that Terapagos will somehow negate super-effective damage.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I wonder if it’ll just be ‘It doesn’t take super effective damage’ while having slightly above average defensive stats,” one player theorized. “I know that sounds absurd, but come on. It’s the Pokemon with mastery over all types at once, it’d fit.”

Numerous fans in agreement have started plotting out their own methods to get around this. The most immediately impactful suggestion has been the use of numerous Berries that increase the damage for moves of a certain type.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company If you add up damage multipliers and dividers, a Pokemon of all types would still be weak to Rock-types.

The suggestions made by followers of the leaks make sense given the available info on Terapagos and Riddler_Khu has been a reliable source ahead of Pokemon releases. Still, we’ll have to wait and see what the actual ability is when the Indigo Disk DLC launches.

Article continues after ad

If you’re raising a team in preparation for the new challenges coming in the Indigo Disk, we’ve got a bunch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help.

Article continues after ad

How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to get Sprigatito, Floragato & Meowscarada | How to get Fuecoco, Crocalor & Skeledirge | How to get Quaxly, Quaxwell & Quaquaval | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet