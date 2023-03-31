How to use the Lechonk Pokemon filter on TikTok and Instagram

The Pokemon Company has released special filters featuring Lechonk on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok. Here’s everything Pokemon fans need to know about using them.

Pokemon is celebrating the loveable Hog Pokemon, Lechonk, ahead of April 2023, with themed merchandise on the Pokemon Center online store and various in-game promotions.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can even redeem a code for a free Flying-Tera type Lechonk, which is available at any local GameStop until June 30, 2023.

On top of it all, The Pokemon Company has partnered with social media platforms Instagram and TikTok to implement special filters that feature Lechonk. Here’s how trainers can access these special filters on each website.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon has two special filters on TikTok and Instagram featuring the Gen 9 Pokemon Lechonk.

How to use the Lechonk Pokemon filter on TikTok

First things first, you must have the TikTok app downloaded to your smartphone or tablet and are logged in. From here, you can browse filters using the following steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, click the button that says ‘Effects.’ This will open the ‘Effects tab.’ From here, click the magnifying glass button to search for a specific filter, or scroll along the tabs to find effects that are ‘New,’ ‘Trending,’ and more. If you are searching, type in ‘Lechonk.’

Enjoy using the filter to film videos on TikTok! Pokemon fans can also click the bookmark button next to the search button to favorite this filter so they can easily access it again.

How to use the Lechonk Pokemon filter on Instagram

Like TikTok, you must have the Instagram app downloaded to your smartphone and be logged in. From here, you find the Lechonk filter using the following steps:

Open Instagram. In the top left corner, click on ‘My story.’ Select ‘Camera.’ At the bottom of the screen, scroll to the bottom of the effect icons list and tap ‘Browse effects.’ Here, you can scroll through the effects on the front page, or use the search function. Search for ‘Lechonk.’ Tap the filter and in the bottom left click ‘Try it’ to use it.

And there you have it! That’s everything Pokemon trainers need to know about using the Lechonk filter on both Instagram and TikTok. For more social media-related guides, you can check out the links below:

