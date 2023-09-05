How to get free Electric Tera-type Mimikyu code in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

A free Electric Tera-type Mimikyu can be yours in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as part of a Halloween-themed GameStop promotion.

Previously, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players could claim a free Mew until September 18, 2023. Trainers can also face Mewtwo in Tera Raid Battles until September 17, 2023.

Now, the franchise has partnered with GameStop for a Halloween giveaway featuring Electric Tera-type Mimikyu. The Ghost-type Pokemon is recognized by its ability to change from Disguised into Busted form.

Article continues after ad

Mimikyu will be distributed via codes at GameStop, but any additional information remains unknown. Here’s everything we know at this time.

How to get Electric Tera-type Mimikyu for free

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Mimikyu has become the highlight of spooky season, with a plush at Build-A-Bear and Halloween-themed Pokemon cards. Fans can also purchase Halloween-themed merchandise from Pokemon Centers beginning September 6, 2023.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Additionally, The Pokemon Company has announced Scarlet & Violet trainers can claim an Electric Tera-type Mimikyu for free starting October 2023. The event is available through a single-use Serial Code for trainers only in the United States and Canada.

Article continues after ad

You can claim Mimikyu as part of Pokemon’s “Pokeween” event, but it’s unclear when the gift code expires. We will update this article once we learn more information about GameStop’s Mimikyu distribution.

That’s the information we currently have on how to get Electric Tera-type Mimikyu. In the meantime, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad