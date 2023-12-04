Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares crucial “PSA” for Double Battles

While many great Pokemon players already know this top tip, one Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan shared their findings after a battle, and it was a school day for plenty of other battlers.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for well over a year now, and we’re even getting ready for the final batch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC in the form of The Indigo Disk.

That doesn’t mean fans have figured everything out; however, with more Pokemon being added and a heap of different moves, there’s still room for important discoveries in the community.

This becomes especially relevant in Double Battles, where the possible combinations of Pokemon, moves, natures, and even held items are… well, doubled.

Recently, one Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player made a discovery concerning Double Battles and, upon reaching their findings, shared an important “PSA” for other players on Reddit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player makes golden battle discovery

Among the new denizens of Paldea is the metallic monster known as Gholdengo, who is not only number #1000 in the National Pokedex but also has a unique power.

Gholdengo has the ability Good as Gold, which makes the Pokemon immune to status moves. While this is very handy for avoiding paralysis, poison, and other such pesky problems, it does have some drawbacks.

As shared by user u/itzurboijeff on Reddit, Gholdengo’s ability also makes it immune to assist moves, as they found out after trying to command their Indeedee to use Helping Hand and power up a Terastalized Gholdengo and their Dazzling Gleam.

It’s not completely off-limits, though, as a few comments beneath the post remind the OP that a Tinkaton with the ability Mold Breaker (or other Pokemon with the same ability) can ignore the effects of other abilities and then use Helping Hand.

Still, it’s a very handy thing to know, as one user comments underneath the post saying, “I had no idea” while another adds, “I find this mechanic to be odd, I didn’t realize “Helping Hand” is a status condition?”

Thankfully, user u/WealthDistributor answers the question succinctly, explaining that Gholdengo isn’t immune to status conditions but rather status moves.

They explain it further by saying, “it can get burnt by flamethrower, can get paralyzed by thunderbolt, but can’t be statused using status moves like will o wisp and thunder wave.”

Well, at least one Pokemon player has learned something today, and you know what they say… “The more you know.”