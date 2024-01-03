Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players devise incredible DLC post-game checklist

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players devise incredible DLC post-game checklistGame Freak/The Pokemon Company
With the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC in the rearview mirror, several Pokemon fans are pooling together to share amazing challenges for hardcore players to beat.
Pokemon fans don’t usually have to wait long for another game, as both Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are well-oiled machines, pumping out hits almost every calendar year.
However, fans right now have very little on the horizon, and the most recent Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion, The Indigo Disk DLC, has an admittedly short story that can be bested in an afternoon if you rush.
That’s not to say there’s nothing to do, though, as some ardent fans are getting together to make a comprehensive post-game checklist, and filling it with boatloads of challenges that experienced trainers can tackle after the credits roll.
Note, spoilers for The Indigo Disk DLC to follow.
Fans create a comprehensive Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC checklist
As shared by thisisprimetime in a Reddit post, the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has created a comprehensive list of post-game activities, and fans add even more in the comments.
From the post made by thisisprimetime, some great post-game activities from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk (and beyond) include:
- Complete Pokédex
- Invite special coaches to battle and trade
- Battle Blueberry Academy’s secret boss
- Defeat all the trainers in each biome
- Flying time trial
- Team Star side quest
- Buy outfits from Atticus
- Crystal pool cutscene
- Farm stellar tera Pokemon
- Catch Meloetta
- And plenty more
Other players are sharing their appreciation for the post, as well their own tips, helping to build out the post into one bulky guide that every Pokemon fanatic should check out.
A Reddit user comments underneath, adding, “THANK YOU!! I was trying to find a list just like this” while another follows up saying, “thanks for the on xtra content tips!”
The comments are filled with people sharing their tips for additional quests, as one person adds, “You can also unlock all upgrades to the League Club Room. After that, you’ll never need to use BP for anything other than the Item Printer.”
Meanwhile, another person adds to the list, saying “Like coaches you can talk to and trade with all the bb [Blueberry Academy] elite4 when they’re in the club room. Which ones are there change every day.”
Alongside this, many Pokemon players are sharing their plans for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue, with one commenting, “Note that since 3 coaches are still locked, you should spare 1800 BP in anticipation for the epilogue.”
Whether you’re on a mission to ‘Catch ‘Em All’ or to add some sparky Shiny ‘mons to your team, it seems there is plenty of life in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet yet. Though, we wouldn’t complain if Game Freak want to announce Pokemon Legends: Johto and make our dreams come true.