Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players roast “obnoxious” new hair style

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are having some fun with a new haircut in the game with some hilarious roasts.

A new hairstyle has come to the game, and fans are not holding back in their opinions on its look. Shaved in the design of a Poke Ball, the new hairstyle is certainly eye-catching.

The hairstyles and cosmetics in the games have long been criticized for being too ridiculous-looking to be paired with the very normal school uniform they have to wear.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have taken to social media to voice their criticism of the style.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can’t believe new obnoxious haircut

A recent post on X posted an image of the haircut with a humorous caption: “The barber: What hairstyle do you want. Him: “turn me into an obnoxious pokemon fan.”

Article continues after ad

Other users joined in on the fun, posting memes and their own opinions, “That hairline is abysmal wtf.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, not everyone was game to criticize the haircut, with one user claiming: “About to get this in real life…”

Article continues after ad

Even the original poster gave some love, saying: “no h8, i genuinely find this funny.”

This is just another chapter in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s cosmetics being a point of contention among the fanbase, with criticism even being leveled, previously, at the in-game stores themselves: “I still don’t get why a shoe and socks shop can’t be combined into one.”

Article continues after ad

It seems that the players are still not happy with the way that the hairstyles and cosmetics interact with one another. Whether or not these issues are addressed is another matter, of course.

Article continues after ad

We will see what more may pop up as the game’s newest DLC, The Indigo Disk, releases and players see all that it has to offer.