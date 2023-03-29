How to get free Flying Tera-Type Lechonk code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon fans are being given the chance to get their hands on a free Flying Tera-Type Lechonk code for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet from Gamestop, with the store revealing details on how to get this limited time free offer.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Lechonk is a new normal type Pokemon that players can add to their team. While the Pokemon may not offer up the most variety to gamers, their cute design has quickly won over the hearts of many Scarlet & Violet players.

As such, Gamestop is giving players the chance to get their hands on a Flying Tera-Type Lechonk code for, yep you guessed it, free.

Gamestop revealed the news via Twitter, providing fans with a taste of what the new Lechonk design looks like. For those who have a deep love for the cute and epic pig, this new look is both beautiful as it is hilarious. A must-have for Lechonk users for sure.

As well as providing an image of the design, Gamestop captioned the tweet, “this weekend – come to your local GameStop and pick up a code to redeem a Flying Tera-Type Lechonk for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.”

The news was also confirmed by Pokemon fan site Pokebeach, with the outlet writing, “we can reveal Gamestop will be giving away code cards to receive a Flying Tera-type Lechonk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The codes will be handed out starting this Friday, March 31st, to celebrate the launch of the Scarlet & Violet set…The code can be redeemed over Mystery Gift until June 30th, 2023. No purchase is necessary.”

And that’s all there is to it folks! For those in the North America area wanting to get your hands on this cool free exclusive, simply head down to your nearest GameStop store between the previously mentioned dates and you’re good to go.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.