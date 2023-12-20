Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players love DLC quest’s meme reference

One of the new quests in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is drawing comparisons to a meme from an early episode of the anime.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s recently released DLC, The Indigo Disk, gives players even more to do. This includes the new Blueberry Quests, or BBQs, which ask players to complete certain tasks to earn the new BP currency.

BBQs are available when playing solo or in multiplayer via the Union Circle, with the latter being the fastest way to farm BP.

Article continues after ad

Trainers playing in the Terarium together have access to special gold BBQs that give even more BP when completed. One particular gold BBQ is also getting attention for seemingly referencing a classic Pokemon meme.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gold BBQ asks players to identify spherical Pokemon

The Indigo Disk’s gold BBQs task players with catching specific Pokemon based on hints.

As pointed out by Reddit user Aquamoth, one of these potential quests asks players to catch a certain Pokemon based on a round silhouette.

Immediately, the task drew comparisons to a memorable scene from the Pokemon anime, with the poster saying the developers “knew what they were doing.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the 1998 episode “The Ultimate Test,” Ash, his companions and Team Rocket take an exam in which they’re asked to identify a Pokemon based on a round silhouette. After guesses like Voltorb and Electrode, it’s revealed the correct answer is “Jiggypuff seen from above.”

Article continues after ad

Since the episode aired over 20 years ago, the scene has remained memorable, with many referencing it when criticizing the education system and often bizarre standardized test answers.

While it could be a coincidence, The Indigo Disk is home to other Easter eggs and hilarious, sometimes self-referential, moments that give fans good reason to suspect Game Freak is intentionally referencing the meme.

Article continues after ad

Luckily for Scarlet and Violet players, the silhouette is meant to represent a Pokemon seen from the front, and only one of the Terarium’s Pokemon matches that description: the returning Psychic-type Solosis.

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.