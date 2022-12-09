Best Miraidon build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

The Legendary Miraidon is one of the most viable Special Attackers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is how you need to build it when dealing with Tera Raids.

Tera Raids are best if dealt with quickly. The longer a Raid Battle is drawn out, the more susceptible players are to running out of time or being knocked out. However, most viable Tera Raid builds require a bit of setup before any attacks are issued.

Luckily, Miraidon’s Ability allows players to skip a step in the setup phase of the Tera Raid, and it also helps other players using Paradox Pokemon or Electric types.

Not only is Miraidon one of the best special attackers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet when it comes to competitive play, but its fierce attacks make short work of pesky Tera Raid bosses.

Best Miraidon build for Tera Raids

Unlike other powerful Tera Raid build, Miraidon doesn’t require much in the way of a setup. In fact, using setup moves is completely optional with this build, as its Hadron Engine ability turns the ground into Electric Terrain, boosting the power of its Special Attacks.

Not only does this affect Miraidon, but it also activates other Paradox Pokemon’s Quark Drive ability without the need for an Energy Booster. And with a held item like Wise Glasses or Life Orb, their damage is boosted even further.

This allows players to use powerful moves like Electro Drift or Dragon Pulse to deal massive amounts of damage to Raid Bosses.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Miraidon 100 Metal Sound Electro Drift Dragon Pulse Charge Hadron Engine Wise Glasses Life Orb Modest

Best Miraidon Moveset

Metal Sound – learned at level 63

– learned at level 63 Electro Drift – learned at level 56

– learned at level 56 Dragon Pulse – learned at level 42

– learned at level 42 Charge – learned at level – 14

– learned at level – 14 Power Gem – learned via TM

Best EVs and IVs for Miraidon

Trainers will want to focus on Miraidon’s Special Attack, HP, and Special Defense. These can be EV trained by purchasing Calcium, HP Up, and Zinc from the Chansey Supply store.

These IVs, along with others if the player has enough Bottle Caps, can be Hyper Trained by the NPC near the Pokecenter in Montenerva.

How to use Miraidon in Tera Raid battles

Miraidon is pretty straightforward, with an optional setup move players can use at the beginning and a damage-increasing move that can be used at the player’s discretion. When Miraidon enters the battle, its Hadron Engine ability will activate, covering the terrain in electricity. With the boost from Wise Glasses, players are ready to get in on the action.

However, if the Tera Raid boss has high Special Defense, players can use Metal Sound up to three times to make the Pokemon more vulnerable to incoming attacks.

Miraidon may not one-shot the Raid Boss, but its moveset is prepared if that’s the case. Players can use Charge to store power for a turn before using Electro Drift. It can also Terastalize with an Electric Tera Type to further boost its damage output. With the terrain, charge, and a Tera Type boost, Miraidon should have no problem taking out its enemies.

Charge can also be swapped out for Power Gem for those who want to add a bit more type coverage to their arsenal.