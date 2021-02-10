Logo
Pokemon

How to get Munna in Pokemon Go and evolve into Musharna

Published: 10/Feb/2021 13:05

by Daniel Megarry
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Munna and Musharna are making their long-awaited debuts in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got everything you need to know about catching and evolving them.

Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go is going full-out to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2021, with a huge event that puts the focus on a variety of cute Pokemon like Luvdisc, Plusle, Volbeat, Nidoran, and more.

It’s also been announced that Munna and its evolved form Musharna will be making their debuts in the game, meaning trainers can get one step closer to adding all of the Gen 5 ‘mon that first appeared in the Unova region to their Pokedex.

When is Munna coming to Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Valentines Day promotional wallpaper featuring Musharna.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Trainers will be hunting for Munna and Musharna on Valentine’s Day.

Munna’s long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go will happen on Sunday, February 14, 2021, which of course is also the same day as Valentine’s Day, and the same day the Pokemon Go Valentine’s event kicks off in-game.

Fortunately, Munna will be one of the select few Pokemon appearing in the Wild more frequently during the Valentine’s Day event. It will also be appearing in one-star raids and in 5km Eggs, so there’s plenty of opportunities to catch them and stock up on Candy.

If you’re looking to get Munna’s final form Musharna, things get a little more complicated. Musharna won’t be appearing in the Wild, and trainers will need to evolve a Munna in order to add it to their Pokedex.

How to evolve Munna into Musharna in Pokemon Go

Screenshot of Musharna in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The adorable Unova ‘mon will make its Go debut on Valentine’s Day.

In the mainline Pokemon games, the only way trainers can evolve Munna into Musharna is by using a Moon Stone, which is typically quite a rare item that’s not easy to come by.

Things work a little differently in Pokemon Go, although the concept is roughly the same. Instead of using a Moon Stone, players will need to use an Unova Stone as well as 50 Candy to evolve Munna into Musharna.

If you’re struggling to find an Unova Stone, you’re probably not alone, as they’re certainly not easy to come across. We’ve got a handy Unova Stones guide that should help, or you can check out the method below.

How to get an Unova Stone in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Unova Stone
Niantic / Pokemon
Unova Stones are hard to come by in Pokemon Go.

Unfortunately for trainers looking to evolve their Munna into a Musharna, Unova Stones appear to be in short supply in the world of Pokemon Go. The process of getting one is quite difficult and long-winded.

Right now, the main way to get one is to complete seven days of Field Research tasks, the ones you get from spinning Pokestops. Once you collect seven stamps, you’ll be offered a reward that could be an Unova Stone.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s not guaranteed you’ll get an Unova Stone with this method, but it’s the only option you’ve got right now. Good luck on your journey to getting an Unova Stone, trainers!

Apex Legends

Best World’s Edge landing spots in Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 10/Feb/2021 12:55 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 12:56

by Alex Garton
best worlds edge landing spots
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

World’s Edge has some of the most impressive landscapes and structures found in Apex Legends. However, despite the map’s incredible appearance, it can sometimes be difficult to pick a landing spot that will consistently provide you with great loot.

Originally released back in Season 3, World’s Edge has had series of tweaks and changes over the course of its time in the map rotation. We’ve seen multiple map changes here, but World’s Edge remains a diverse and interesting map to explore. In Season 8, it’s likely to jump in and out of the map rotation with Kings Canyon and Olympus. 

Despite this, as with every map in Apex Legends, it can be difficult to choose where to land at the start of the match. Some players prefer to drop into highly-contested areas Respawn Entertainment have made and face enemies head-on, whereas others prefer the safer approach, biding their time until the end of the match.

Luckily, we’ve got a list of the best World’s Edge starting locations to suit every kind of player. Without further ado, here’s our list of the best landing spots.

Apex Legends World’s Edge map

Here’s the up to date version of the World’s Edge map, to help you find each of the landing spots we mention on our list.

World's Edge map
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s the up to date version of the World’s Edge map.

Best World’s Edge landing spots

Refinery

Refinery Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Refinery is isolated, so if you can clear out any opposing squads, you’re set for the game.

Located in the North-East corner of the map, Refinery is a high-tier loot area made up of one large main building and a set of cooling towers. This location is ideal for players that are looking for a relatively quiet place to land that’s got plenty of loot to set up an entire squad for success.

If you’re unlucky, they’ll at maximum be one or two other squads that drop there, so be ready to take out any competitors if necessary. Once you’ve finished looting, Refinery’s location makes it easy to peel off with your squad into Epicenter and head into the middle of the map equipped to win the game.

Sorting Factory

Found in the South of the World’s Edge map, Sorting Factory is a massive location filled with high-tier loot. Made up of two main buildings and a range of smaller structures, there’s plenty of opportunities to take on other squads in close-quarter situations. On top of this, the wide-open space outside of the buildings gives players the chance to snipe and take out enemies at long-range.

Keep in mind, you’ll never get Sorting Factory all to yourself, so keep an eye out for any rival squads.

Skyhook

Skyhook Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Skyhook is a dense urban area with a gravity lift located in the center of it.

For players who like taking gunfights in dense urban areas, where shotguns and long-range sniper rifles thrive, Skyhook may be the perfect location for you. Made up of a set of high-story buildings and a huge gravity lift, Skyhook is a high-tier loot area that’s sheltered by the large cliffs that surround it.

With 26 supply bins in total and plenty of buildings filled with loot, the area has everything you need to get you and your squad set up for a game-winning match.

Train Yard

Located in the center of the map, Train Yard is the perfect landing spot for players looking for early skirmishes as soon as they land. While still a high-tier loot location, Train Yard can be a popular dropzone in certain matches so be ready to grab a weapon and fight your way through a set of other squads.

If you’re feeling particularly bloodthirsty and want to take out a bunch of competition from the get-go, Train Yard is definitely the drop spot for you.

The Epicenter

Arguably the most visually impressive part of World’s Edge, it’s hard to miss the Epicenter when you’re dropping into the map. The icy location offers players a range of high-tier loot, but don’t expect to land here alone with your squad.

The Epicenter is the perfect location for players who love taking on two to three other squads at the start of the match. Although the area is rather big, expect to find your enemies at the frozen tower located in the middle of the snow-covered area. If you manage to take out the competition, there are 24 supply bins in total around the area, so you’ll definitely be ready to take home the win.

Epicentre Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Be ready to take on a few other squads if you’re landing on Epicenter.

That rounds off our list of the best landing spots for the Apex Legends map World’s Edge. Hopefully, this guide has provided you with plenty of locations to choose from, no matter what type of player you are.

This means the next time you’re the jumpmaster of your squad, they’ll be no need to relinquish the role. You’ll be set to lead your team to victory with the best landing spots World’s Edge has to offer.

