How to get Munna in Pokemon Go and evolve into Musharna

Munna and Musharna are making their long-awaited debuts in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got everything you need to know about catching and evolving them.

Niantic’s popular mobile app Pokemon Go is going full-out to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2021, with a huge event that puts the focus on a variety of cute Pokemon like Luvdisc, Plusle, Volbeat, Nidoran, and more.

It’s also been announced that Munna and its evolved form Musharna will be making their debuts in the game, meaning trainers can get one step closer to adding all of the Gen 5 ‘mon that first appeared in the Unova region to their Pokedex.

When is Munna coming to Pokemon Go?

Munna’s long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go will happen on Sunday, February 14, 2021, which of course is also the same day as Valentine’s Day, and the same day the Pokemon Go Valentine’s event kicks off in-game.

Fortunately, Munna will be one of the select few Pokemon appearing in the Wild more frequently during the Valentine’s Day event. It will also be appearing in one-star raids and in 5km Eggs, so there’s plenty of opportunities to catch them and stock up on Candy.

If you’re looking to get Munna’s final form Musharna, things get a little more complicated. Musharna won’t be appearing in the Wild, and trainers will need to evolve a Munna in order to add it to their Pokedex.

How to evolve Munna into Musharna in Pokemon Go

In the mainline Pokemon games, the only way trainers can evolve Munna into Musharna is by using a Moon Stone, which is typically quite a rare item that’s not easy to come by.

Things work a little differently in Pokemon Go, although the concept is roughly the same. Instead of using a Moon Stone, players will need to use an Unova Stone as well as 50 Candy to evolve Munna into Musharna.

If you’re struggling to find an Unova Stone, you’re probably not alone, as they’re certainly not easy to come across. We’ve got a handy Unova Stones guide that should help, or you can check out the method below.

How to get an Unova Stone in Pokemon Go

Unfortunately for trainers looking to evolve their Munna into a Musharna, Unova Stones appear to be in short supply in the world of Pokemon Go. The process of getting one is quite difficult and long-winded.

Right now, the main way to get one is to complete seven days of Field Research tasks, the ones you get from spinning Pokestops. Once you collect seven stamps, you’ll be offered a reward that could be an Unova Stone.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s not guaranteed you’ll get an Unova Stone with this method, but it’s the only option you’ve got right now. Good luck on your journey to getting an Unova Stone, trainers!