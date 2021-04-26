How to evolve Eevee to Espeon, Umbreon & Sylveon in Pokémon Sword & Shield - Dexerto

If you’re wondering how to evolve Eevee into Espeon, Umbreon, or Sylveon in Pokémon Sword & Shield for Nintendo Switch then you’ve come to the right place – we’ve got you covered.

While the game is filled to the brim with features such as the new Galar Pokédex, Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing, and more, they still house familiar favorites like breeding and evolving.

Eevee and all its Eeveelutions made their way to the latest titles, but some fans have been scratching their heads at how to obtain Umbreon, Espeon, and Sylveon – we’ve got everything you need to know about how to get them.

How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon

To evolve the lovable critter into Umbreon, you’ll first need to find yourself an Eevee if you don’t have one. Simply head to Route 4, and hunt around in the wheat fields just before you get to Turffield, and one will pop up eventually.

Once you’ve nabbed yourself one, you’ll need to get the Pokémon’s friendship level up. To do this, play with it in your Pokémon Camp, and feed it Curries a few times. You can check the level at any point after reaching Hammerlocke by visiting the boy in the house to the right of the Pokémon Center.

To evolve your Eevee into Umbreon, it needs to be nighttime, and it needs to level up – you can do this with XP candy from Raids, with a Rare Candy, or by battling and catching monsters. To force your game to become night, simply back out into the Nintendo Switch menu and change your system time, before heading to the Wild Area, and evolving your ‘Mon’.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon

Evolving it into Espeon is very much like Umbreon, except this time you’ll need to evolve it during the daytime rather than at night.

The rules are almost the same: get its friendship up by playing with it and feeding it at your Camp, and then level it up during the day to force it to change its form.

You can also increase friendship quicker if your Pokémon is holding a Soothe Bell, which you can get from a girl in the same house as the boy in Hammerlocke.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Sylveon is one of the most coveted Eeveelutions of all because of its cute design, and is also one of the more difficult to evolve into if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Like Espeon and Umbreon, you’ll need to increase the friendship with your Eevee if you wish to evolve it into the adorable monster, but that’s not all – the Eevee also needs to have learned a Fairy-type move.

Luckily, one of Eevee’s early moves, Baby-Doll Eyes, is the type you need, but if you accidentally said no to it, you can get it back by re-learning the move in a Pokémon Center.