How to get Swinub, Piloswine & Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Teal Mask DLC brought back many fan favorite Pokemon from past generations into Scarlet & Violet. Mamoswine, who became incredibly popular thanks to the TV series, is one of them. Here’s everything you need to know to catch a Swinub and evolve it into Piloswine and Mamoswine.

The absence of the mammoth family in the base game disappointed many fans when Scarlet & Violet came out last year. But luckily for players, the newest expansion brought the Ice and Ground-type trio into Generation 9.

Mamoswine has been gaining popularity since it came out in Gen 4 and established itself as an extremely strong Pokemon that is worth having on the team. Even within games outside the main line, like Pokemon Unite, it has always proven to be a solid option.

For those wondering how to add this tough Pokemon to your team, we’ve got everything you need to know about where it spawns and how to evolve it.

Where to find Swinub in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The tiny swine will appear to players at the beginning of The Teal Mask DLC due to its multiple spawning locations around the Kitakami region.

One of the earliest locations one can encounter a Swinub is in the wild along Reveler’s Road that leads to Mossui Town, the first place you’ll visit when arriving to Kitakami. It will also spawn inside caves, like the one in Oni Mountain.

Swinub has low stats and players can easily catch it by throwing a high capture rate Pokeball.

Where to find Piloswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Piloswine is a rare spawn around Kitakami. But, it can be found in the caves on the east side of the Oni Mountain, though the easiest way to get it is through the evolution process.

Swinub will evolve into Piloswine when it reaches level 33. Players can get there by training the Pokemon in battles or just by feeding it Rare or Exp. candies.

How to get Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Contrary to Swinub and Piloswine, you will not find Mamoswine in the wild. Therefore, the only way to add the tusked mammoth creature to your party is by evolving it through a slightly tricky process.

To evolve Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet you must first teach Piloswine the move Ancient Power. It’s most likely to already have it in its move pool, so you just have to add it using the Summary section where the “Change Moves” option is.

Once one of the moves is replaced by Ancient Power, you only have to level it once for Piloswine to evolve into Mamoswine. Again, players can do it by battling or using candies.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a Swinub, Piloswine and how to evolve it into Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC. For more guides, check out the links below.

