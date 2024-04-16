How to get Celebi in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Adding the Mythical Celebi to your Pokemon Go Pokedex can be quite tricky due to its particular catching method. To help you out, here’s all you need to know about the process, as well as whether or not it can be Shiny.

Celebi is a Psychic/Grass-type Mythical Pokemon that was introduced to the franchise back in Gen 2 and made its way into Pokemon Go at the start of the Pokemon Go Fest 2018.

Even though it’s been part of the game for a long time, many players still don’t have this elusive Pokemon registered in their Pokedex. That’s because there’s only one way to obtain it and it’s not through the typical process.

How to get Celebi in Pokemon Go

As an important Mythical creature in the Pokemon’s lore, Celebi’s catching process is quite unique, as it does not spawn in the wild, appear as a Raid Boss, or hatch from Eggs.

The only way to acquire Celebi in Pokemon Go is by completing Special or Timed Research Tasks, such as the one that introduced the Pokemon into the game called “A Ripple in Time – Part 7” in 2018 or others like “Pokemon Go Tour: Johto – Part 8” from 2022.

The Pokemon Company

It’s worth noting that in order to get “A Ripple in Time”, players must complete the step 7 of “A Mythical Discovery” Special Research Task, which triggers a Mew encounter.

Can Celebi be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Celebi was added to Pokemon Go at the start of the Secrets of the Jungle Event in 2020. However, as it can only be acquired through Timed/Special Research Tasks, there are not many chances for players to hunt for a Shiny Celebi.

That’s why during that event, Niantic added another Special Research Task called “Distracted by Something Shiny – Part 4” that rewards players with a Shiny Celebi encounter.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Celebi in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

