How to get Sandile in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Sandile is in demand with the adorable crocodile now available in Pokemon Go. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Sandile and if it’s Shiny form is up for grabs.

When it was first introduced in Pokemon Black and White, Sandile became an instant favorite with fans flocking to catch the sand crocodile. Its popularity only grew further once it debuted in Pokemon Go in October 2020.

Despite being in the game for so long Sandile is not easy to obtain with even some veterans having yet to get their hands on one.

This begs the obvious question of how do you get Sandile, and is it worth trying to hunt down its Shiny form? We’ve got all the answers you need right here.

How to get Sandile in Pokemon Go

Sandile can be gotten by hatching 12km Eggs, also known as Strange Eggs. These are received as a reward for beating any of the three Team Rocket leaders.

Once a Strange egg has been obtained, you’ll need to incubate it and then walk 12 kilometers to hatch it. Eight different Pokemon can hatch from 12km eggs so you’ll need some luck to get Sandile.

Can Sandile be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

No, but you won’t have to wait long as Sandile’s Shiny form is being added alongside the World of Wonders: Taken Over event on March 27, 2024.

Sandile’s Shiny is iconic thanks to its gorgeous yellow coloring and its beautiful blue underbelly that has seen it become one of the most desirable Shiny variants in all of Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know about Sandile in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check out more of our guides to become a better trainer:

