How to get Passimian in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Passimian has finally made its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut, but how can you catch it? And can it be Shiny? We’ve got all the answers you need.

Despite its counterpart, Oranguru, making its arrival in Pokemon Go back in April 2022, the Fighting-type Passimian has only just become available to catch in the mobile game as part of the 2023 World Championships event.

Known as the teamwork Pokemon in the Pokedex, Passimian originally appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon on the Nintendo 3DS. Just like in those games, it’s going to be a fairly difficult creature to encounter in Pokemon Go.

To help you catch one of your own, here’s everything you need to know about Passimian’s big debut.

Contents

Niantic

How to catch Passimian in Pokemon GO

There are only two ways to encounter Passimian in Pokemon Go during the 2023 World Championships event: As a 3-Star Raid Boss or as a Field Research reward.

The most straightforward way to catch a Passimian is to first defeat one in a 3-Star Raid Battle. It’s a pure Fighting-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks.

With a team of strong counters like Alakazam, Gardevoir, and Espeon, you should be able to defeat Passimian by yourself, although it’s always easier to team up with a few other Trainers where possible.

If you can’t find a Passimian as a Raid Boss or you’re struggling to defeat it, you can also get a Passimian encounter as a reward for completing the event-exclusive ‘Trade a Pokemon’ Field Research task.

This Field Research task can be obtained by spinning PokeStops during the 2023 World Championships event. Remember, you can delete any Field Research tasks you don’t want to make room for more.

The Pokemon Go 2023 World Championships event runs from August 11 to August 15, 2023, which means you’ve only got a few days to encounter Passimian using the methods we’ve mentioned above.

Hopefully, Passimian will return in a future event as a more common encounter, otherwise, we could see a lot of people missing out on catching this Pokemon.

Is Shiny Passimian available in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Passimian is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

It’s very rare for a new Pokemon to debut alongside its Shiny variant, so you’ll have to make do with regular Passimian and wait for its Shiny to arrive in a future event.

Does Passimian have an evolution in Pokemon Go?

Passimian is the only member of its Pokemon family, which means it does not have an evolution in Pokemon Go – or any other game, for that matter.

While this does make it a slightly less interesting Pokemon to catch, it also means you don’t need to spend time stocking up on loads of its Candy. You can just catch one and move on to something else.

