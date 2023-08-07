Pokemon Go introducing Passimian during 2023 World Championships event

It looks like the teamwork Pokemon, Passimian, will be making its Pokemon Go debut during the upcoming 2023 World Championships event.

This year’s Pokemon World Championships are taking place in Yokohama, Japan, but trainers around the world will be able to celebrate with an event taking place in Pokemon Go from August 11 to August 15.

Although full details of the event haven’t been shared yet, it looks like the Japanese Pokemon Go Twitter account has revealed that Passimian and a new costumed Pikachu will be coming to the mobile game.

The tweet in question appears to have been deleted, but you can see a screenshot of the announcement in a post from Serebii below.

Passimian is a Fighting-type Pokemon that strongly resembles a lemur. It first appeared in Pokemon Sun & Moon’s Alola region alongside its counterpart Oranguru, which debuted in Pokemon Go in April 2022.

We’re not sure what else will happen during the 2023 World Championships event in Pokemon Go, but anticipation is pretty high.

Last year’s event featured some brilliant wild spawns and a branching Timed Research quest rewarding some of the Great League’s top-ranking fighters, so fingers crossed this year’s will be just as good.

You can keep up to date with all the upcoming celebrations with our Pokemon Go events schedule.