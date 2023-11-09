Pokemon Go players vote on “dumbest-looking” Pokemon

Pokemon Go players are debating the “dumbest looking” Pokemon, using hideous examples from every generation of mainline Pokemon games.

The fans of the Pokemon series have been arguing about which are the best since day one, based on parameters such as their skill in competitive battles, how useful they are for finishing the story mode, and how they make it easier to breed new Pokemon.

A Pokemon’s appearance is often critiqued by fans, with arguments over the cutest Pokemon raging for decades. Pikachu has been fighting an endless battle with Eevee, Togepi, Sylveon, and even Mimikyu for the title of most adorable Pokemon in the franchise.

There are also arguments on the other side, with players labeling the ugliest or least attractive Pokemon in the franchise. This list has grown longer over the years as new Pokemon are introduced, and the nostalgia goggles improve the quality of Pokemon like Grimer and Voltorb in the eyes of fans.

A post on the Pokemon Go Reddit page asks fans to choose their pick for the dumbest-looking Pokemon in the franchise, with the OP nominating Crabominable as their choice.

“Lickilicky looks like Augustus Gloop from Willy Wonka,” one user writes, while another chose Bruxish, as it’s “pretty horrific to look at.” Bruxish is the fish Pokemon that resembles something from the Yellow Submarine, and it’s often cited as the ugliest Pokemon in the franchise.

“Diggersby is repulsive to me, it’s design, it’s call, I hate it so much,” one passionate fan claims, while another chose Hitmontop, as it’s a “Stupid thing with Murderface from Metalocalypse’s haircut, doing his dumb little dance. I hate him so much.”

Some common names fans choose include Conkeldurr, Quaquaval, Musharna, Lickilicky, and the regional forms & evolutions for Meowth. Some surprising choices are on the list, including Dragonite, Magmar, Bidoof, Cubchoo, and Lucario, all of which are usually beloved by fans for their appearance.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as plenty of fans are also defending these ugly Pokemon. It’s thought that each Pokemon is at least one person’s favorite, so just because one fan thinks it’s dumb doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of players who love it and would gladly hang their merch in their home.

