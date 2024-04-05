Pokemon Go’s new buddy upgrade divides the community

The new update in Pokemon Go brings the button to evolve your buddy right down to the bottom of the screen – but the community is divided over the new update.

Along with all the timed Research tasks and different events, Niantic also brings several quality-of-life updates to make the experience of catching Pokemon better for its players.

Now that the button to evolve your buddies has moved down further, many players have taken to the Pokemon Go Reddit to either share their love for the new feature or reveal their frustrations.

Some players feel the update is “neat” and that it’s a “good QOL update” for the game, especially as it “shows adventure progress for quest evolutions” which can help players working towards that progress greatly.

Most fans are happy that Niantic executed this move and want devs to bring “Shadow and Power-Up lock next.” Several others agreed and said: “The shadow one is a must.. idk how many times I was almost on the edge of purifying my shadow Pokemon by mistake lol.”

The other half of the community has a different opinion, asking, “Wait why is this good?” Another echoed a similar frustration: “I don’t wanna accidentally evolve my buddies just like don’t wanna accidentally purify.”

They think it is a good concept but placing it right “next to the Swap Buddies button is just asking for trouble.”

They are also aware that “one misclick and GBL buddies can be accidentally evolved or Pokemon that you hold off for evolving in the future or even mega energy lost.” “It’s also harder to swap buddies now since the swap buddies option is placed further below,” they continued.

It needs to be seen how Niantic responds to the feedback and only time will tell if they’ll bring further changes to the Evolve button in Pokemon Go or not.