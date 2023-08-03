How to get Leafeon in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Here’s a look at how to get Eevee’s Grass-type evolution in Pokemon Go, Leafeon, and whether a Shiny version of it is available.

Eevee has several different evolutions, and one of those is Leafeon. Leafeon first appeared in the fourth generation of the Pokemon franchise, and joined the likes of Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon, Umbreon, and Espeon.

Leafeon can be obtained in Pokemon Go, but the process of getting one can be a bit confusing.

Here’s how trainers can get a Leafeon.

How to get Leafeon in Pokemon Go

Trainers in Pokemon Go can get Leafeon by evolving an Eevee within the range of Mossy Lure Module, or by naming an Eevee “Linnea” and then evolving it.

Mossy Lure Modules are special PokeStop modules that not just attract Pokemon to a specific PokeStop for a 30-minute period. Additionally, it can turn an Eevee into a Leafeon so long as the player chooses to evolve one with the required candies and within range of an active Lure Module.

Mossy Lure Modules can be purchased in the Shop with 180 PokeCoin.

The second option is a “name trick” and it works with all different Pokemon that are in the evolution line of Eevee. However, the name that corresponds with each potential evolution is different. Make sure to nickname an Eevee “Linnea” and then evolve it.

However, the name trick works just once.

Be mindful, though, that 25 Eevee Candies are required regardless of which method is chosen.

Can Leafeon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Leafeon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Those who are able to find a Shiny Eevee can then evolve it into a Leafeon.

Now that you know how to get Leafeon, make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s coverage of Pokemon Go.

