How to complete Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge

The Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge tasks players to find eight creatures in short order.

Niantic launched the Slumbering Sands event on June 7, 2024, one that included increased spawns with Pokemon that fit the sleep theme, like Drowzee. The event included increased spawns of these Pokemon, plus several Timed Research challenges.

Additionally, a new Collection Challenge was added, tasking players to catch and evolve different Pokemon that will appear out in the wild more frequently. Eight are required for the event challenge, and several are obtainable through Evolution.

Here’s a closer look at the challenge.

Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge explained

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have information regarding the required Pokemon for the Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge. Here’s a look at the eight Pokemon needed below:

Pokemon How to get it Sprite Mareep In the wild Flaaffy Evolve Mareep (25 Mareep Candy) Ampharos Evolve Flaaffy (100 Mareep Candy) Oranguru In the wild Sandygast In the wild Palossand Evolve Sandygast (50 Sandygast Candy) Drowzee In the wild Hypno Evolve Drowzee (50 Drowzee Candy)

Unlike other Collection Challenges that have launched in Pokemon Go, there aren’t any Raid or Field Research-specific creatures here. The good news for trainers is that Mareep, Drowzee, Sandygast, Oranguru can all be encounters as Pokemon that will spawn at an increased rate during Slumbering Sands.

However, trainers will need to be diligent with catching each, in order to accumulate enough Candy and evolve them to progress.

Those who complete the Collection challenge in full will receive 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Komala encounter. Komala is a featured Pokemon in the Slumbering Sands event.

