How to complete Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge

Chris Studley
Pokemon Go Komala SleepNiantic/Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge tasks players to find eight creatures in short order.

Niantic launched the Slumbering Sands event on June 7, 2024, one that included increased spawns with Pokemon that fit the sleep theme, like Drowzee. The event included increased spawns of these Pokemon, plus several Timed Research challenges.

Additionally, a new Collection Challenge was added, tasking players to catch and evolve different Pokemon that will appear out in the wild more frequently. Eight are required for the event challenge, and several are obtainable through Evolution.

Here’s a closer look at the challenge.

Drowzee PokemonThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge explained

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have information regarding the required Pokemon for the Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands Collection Challenge. Here’s a look at the eight Pokemon needed below:

PokemonHow to get itSprite
MareepIn the wildMareep in Pokemon Go
FlaaffyEvolve Mareep (25 Mareep Candy)Flaaffy sprite Go
AmpharosEvolve Flaaffy (100 Mareep Candy)Ampharos sprite Pokemon Go
OranguruIn the wildOranguru in Pokemon GO Raids
SandygastIn the wildSandygast
PalossandEvolve Sandygast (50 Sandygast Candy)Palossand sprite Pokemon Go
DrowzeeIn the wildDrowzee
HypnoEvolve Drowzee (50 Drowzee Candy)Hypno

Unlike other Collection Challenges that have launched in Pokemon Go, there aren’t any Raid or Field Research-specific creatures here. The good news for trainers is that Mareep, Drowzee, Sandygast, Oranguru can all be encounters as Pokemon that will spawn at an increased rate during Slumbering Sands.

However, trainers will need to be diligent with catching each, in order to accumulate enough Candy and evolve them to progress.

Those who complete the Collection challenge in full will receive 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and a Komala encounter. Komala is a featured Pokemon in the Slumbering Sands event.

Make sure to check our more information about the upcoming Spelunker’s Cave event in Pokemon Go.

