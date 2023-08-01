How to get Greninja in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Looking to get your hands on a Gereninja in Pokemon Go? Well here’s how to grab one for yourself and whether you will be lucky enough to get a Shiny Greninja.

Pokemon Go is filled with tons of Pokemon ranging from powerful to adorable to outright beautiful. Such beauty is typically increased by the Pokemons Shiny variety which shows off both its rarity and unique design.

So, with the Froakie community day on its way, many players are wondering how they can get hold of Greninja, the Pokemon’s final evolution. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to get Greninja in this popular game and whether you can get hold of a Shiny variant.

How to get Greninja in Pokemon Go

To get Greninja in Pokemon Go you’ll need to evolve Froakie into Frogadier then evolve that Pokemon into Greninja. This will cost a total of 125 Froakie Candies.

You can obtain Candies in several different ways, one of which includes simply catching Froakie, which will be much easier during the Froakie community day on August 13, 2023.

Can Greninja be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Greninja can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, but to do so you’ll need to be lucky enough to catch a Shiny Froakie, which can then be evolved into a Shiny Greninja.

You’ll find Shiny Froakie in the wild, it’s then up to you whether you keep it as that, evolve it into a Shiny Frogadier, or all the way to Greninja.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to get Greninja in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a Shiny. While waiting for the Froakie community day, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

