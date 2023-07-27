Pokemon Go player wins Adventure Week “Poke lottery” after catching Shiny

One lucky Pokemon Go player has seemingly hit the “Poke lottery” after instantly catching an impressive shiny just hours after the release of the 2023 Adventure Week.

Adventure Week is here, bringing new Research tasks, and some brand new Shiny Pokemon to help fill your Pokedex. However, as many Pokemon Go fans know, finding a Shiny can often be pretty tricky, especially when the odds just feel stacked against you.

This was not the case for one lucky Pokemon Go player who, only hours after the release of Adventure Week, seemingly hit the “Poke lottery” after grabbing an impressive Shiny.

Pokemon Go players impressed with fans Adventure Week Shiny

Sharing an image of their Shiny Amaura on Reddit, Pokemon Go user Jachael123_ explained how the catch was the “first spawn of the event that I clicked on” going on to explain how “The evolution is gonna be beautiful.” Naturally, the post gained a lot of popularity, with some fans praising the Shinys design, others commenting on its CP, and the rest expressing their jealousy that the user caught the Shiny so quickly.

Tons of players descended into the comments to express their love for the Shiny design, highlighting how “it’s a “fresh fallen snow” colored shiny and I love it.” While others congratulated the player on catching “such a great shiny.”

Along with praise over the Shiny’s design, many others praised the Pokemon Go player on their luck, stating, “Oh wow what a beautiful Shiny. Nice catch! Hopefully, I can have the same luck.” Another user praised the player, while also showing off their jealousy, “I’m legit so jealous lol this is my all-time favorite Pokemon, the shiny is SO SICK! Congrats”

Despite the praise, luck, and beauty of this Shiny, one comment summed up the communities feelings over this player’s extremely lucky catch, “you won the Poke lottery, this is the best Shiny in the game.”

It seems that thanks to the 2023 Adventure Week, Shiny Amaura will be in pretty high demand among the Pokemon Go community.