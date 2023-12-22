How to get Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC offers players a way to evolve Galarian Slowpoke using Galarica Twigs. Here’s how to find them and make the necessary Evolution Items.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings back a bunch of Pokemon from different regions, like Galarian Slowpoke and its evolutions.

Those trainers who played Generation 8 may remember that Galarian Slowpoke needs two special Evolution Items to evolve—both made of Galarica Twigs. While trainers can purchase plenty of Evolution Items in the Blueberry Academy’s school store, you can’t buy Galarica Twigs.

So, those trainers looking to find Galarica Twigs and make either the Galarica Cuff or Galarica Wreath in the Indigo Disk DLC can find all the answers they need right here.

Where to find Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

As you can’t purchase Galarica Twigs anywhere in the Indigo Disk, trainers will have to find them in the Terarium. Luckily, there is one location that is guaranteed to spawn Galarica Twigs.

You can find plenty of Galarica Twigs on the beach behind the Coastal Plaza in the Coastal Biome, as shown on the map below.

The Pokemon Company

You will be able to collect Galarica Twigs through the sparkling items found on the beach. Collecting these objects can net you anywhere from one to three Galarica Twigs at once.

Unfortunately, once all the sparkling items are connected, it can take a bit of time for them to respawn. We’ve found success with completely shutting off the game and returning to the beach, but your mileage may vary.

The Pokemon Company

If the Galarica Twigs do not respawn immediately, be patient. They will come back in due time.

How to make the Galarica Wreath and Galarica Cuff items

Once you’ve found your Galarica Twigs, you’ll naturally want to turn them into the Evolution Items that can evolve Galarian Slowpoke: The Galarica Cuff and Galarica Wreath.

Thankfully, the means to create the items is not far from the beach where you collected the Galarica Twigs. In the Coastal Plaza, an NPC with a yellow textbox can be found standing near two vending machines in front of the battle court.

The Pokemon Company

Speak to this NPC and she will offer to make both the Galarica Cuff or Galarica Wreath for 15 Galarica Twigs.

It may take multiple trips to the beach to gather the necessary Galarica Twigs, but trainers can make as many Evolution Items as they want this way.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC and making Galarian Slowpoke’s Evolution Items. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

