How to get free daily Pokemon Go Egg Incubators in December 2021

Pokemon Go players will be able to claim a free Incubator every day at the end of December 2021, and we’ve got all the details you need on how to make the most of this rare offer.

While Poke Balls and Berries are commonly found in Pokemon Go, certain items like Raid Passes and Incubators for Eggs are much harder to come across, so any chance to stock up on spares is welcome.

Fortunately, during Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event, Pokemon Go players will be able to earn one free Incubator every day to help them hatch more Eggs and stock up on Candy for the rare Pokemon inside.

Below, you’ll find out exactly how to get more Incubators in Pokemon Go during December 2021.

How to claim free daily Incubators in Pokemon Go

Here’s how to claim your free Incubators in Pokemon Go during December:

Open the Pokemon Go app. Walk to your nearest PokeStop or Gym. Make sure this is your ‘first spin of the day‘. Spin the photo disc and tap on the Incubator that appears.

Trainers will be able to earn one free Incubator every day from Thursday, December 23, 2021, until Friday, December 31, 2021, as a bonus reward when they spin their first PokeStop of the day.

On the first day, December 23, make sure that you wait until after 10AM local time (which is when Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event begins) to spin your first PokeStop, or you might not get the Incubator reward.

These free Incubators are Limited Incubators, not Super Incubators, which means you’ll get three uses out of them and they’ll hatch at a regular rate.

What are Incubators used for in Pokemon Go?

Egg Incubators are uncommon items found in Pokemon Go that are required to hatch Eggs. When you place an Egg inside an Incubator, you’ll need to walk a set distance before it will begin to hatch.

There are multiple types of Egg (2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and Strange Eggs) with higher-tier Eggs typically having rarer Pokemon inside. You can see the full list of hatchable Pokemon in our Egg Chart.

What different types of Incubators are there?

There are three Egg Incubator types in Pokemon Go, which you can see below:

Incubator What it does What it looks like Unlimited Incubator Has infinite uses with a regular hatch time. Limited Incubator Has three uses with a regular hatch time. Super Incubator Has three uses with a faster hatch time.

Every player gets an Unlimited Incubator when they begin their Pokemon Go journey, and it will never run out. You can only have one Egg inside it at a time, though, which is why it’s useful to have extras.

The Regular Incubator fulfills the same purpose as the Unlimited Incubator, but can only be used three times. The Super Incubator is much rarer, as it can hatch Eggs much faster. Use it wisely if you get one.

That's everything you need to know about getting Incubators in Pokemon Go!

