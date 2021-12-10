Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 2 guide: Bergmite debut, Winter Wonderland & all bonuses

Pokemon Go is celebrating Christmas with a Holidays 2021 event, and Part 2 will introduce Bergmite and Avalugg to the Pokedex as well as a Winter Wonderland mini-event to enjoy.

After kicking off the winter season with Part 1 of their Holidays 2021 event, Niantic are bringing even more festive joy for Part 2 of the event, which contains exciting features like a new Pokemon debut and a mini-event on Christmas Day.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event in Pokemon Go, from the wild encounters you’ll be able to enjoy to Field Research tasks and even how to get an encounter with Galarian Mr Mime.

Advertisement

Contents

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 2 start date & time

Part 2 of the Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event begins on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10am and runs until Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10am local time.

Bergmite and Avalugg make their Pokemon Go debuts!

A new Ice-type Pokemon emerges! The Kalos region’s Bergmite and its evolution Avalugg will be added to the Pokemon Go Dex at the beginning of the Holidays 2021 Part 2 event.

Read More: Get free items with these Pokemon Go promo codes

There are two ways Trainers can catch Bergmite: By hatching it from a 7km Egg or encountering it in the wild, although it will be rare. Then you’ll need 50 Candy to evolve it into Avalugg.

Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland mini-event

A special Winter Wonderland mini-event will take begin on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 10am and run until Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 8pm local time.

Advertisement

As part of the event, there will be a trading Collection Challenge, a bonus that lets you trade with Trainers up to 40km away, and additional Field Research tasks to complete.

Complete Timed Research to encounter Galarian Mr Mime

There will be two event-exclusive Timed Research lines to complete during Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event, and finishing them all will lead to an encounter with Galarian Mr Mime.

We’ll have more details on the Timed Research when it goes live, so check back then.

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 2 wild encounters

The following Pokemon are available as wild encounters during Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event:

Alolan Vulpix – rare

Bergmite – rare

Cryogonal – rare

Cubchoo (Holiday)

Delibird (Holiday)

Pikachu (Holiday Hat)

Snorunt

Snover

Spheal (Holiday)

Stantler (Holiday)

Swinub

Vanillite

The big changes here between Part 1 and Part 2 are the addition of Alolan Vulpix and Bergmite, and the removal of Alolan Sandshrew from the wild encounter pool.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 2 Field Research encounters

There will be a series of event-exclusive Field Research tasks to unlock during Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event by spinning PokeStops or Gym Photo Discs, with festive Pokemon encounters as rewards.

Here are the Pokemon you can encounter as Field Research rewards:

Alolan Sandshrew

Cubchoo (Holiday)

Galarian Darumaka – rare

Pikachu (Holiday Hat)

Spheal (Holiday)

Stantler (Holiday)

Swinub

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 2 Raid Bosses

The following Raid Bosses are available during Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event:

Raid Pokemon 1-Star Raids Alolan Vulpix

Cubchoo (Holiday)

Galarian Darumaka

Pikachu (Holiday Hat)

Spheal (Holiday) 3-Star Raids Lapras

Delibird (Holiday)

Glaceon (Holiday)

Stantler (Holiday) 5-Star Raids Kyurem Mega Raids Mega Abomasnow

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Part 2 Egg hatches

The following Pokemon will be in the 7km Egg hatch pool throughout Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event:

Bergmite

Cryogonal

Cubchoo (Holiday)

Galarian Darumaka

Smoochum

Swinub

That’s everything you need to know about Part 2 of the Holidays 2021 event! For the latest news and guides, check out our Pokemon Go home page.