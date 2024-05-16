GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Ferroseed Incense Day event: Date, time & bonuses

Philip Trahan
pokemon go ferroseed incense dayNiantic

Pokemon Go has announced a brand new Incense Day event for May 2024, which focuses on Gen 5’s Ferroseed.

Ferroseed, a Grass/Steel-type Pokemon, is known for its solid defense, with its evolution Ferrothorn being a fairly solid pick for Great and Ultra League PvP matches.

During this event, trainers can take advantage of increased spawns for Ferroseed, as well as plenty of other Grass and Steel-type Pokemon. So, let’s break down everything you need to know about this event.

ferroseed pokemon go shinyNIANTIC

Pokemon Go Ferroseed Incense Day dates & times

The Ferroseed Incense Day event is set to begin on Sunday, May 26, 2024, and will last from 11 AM until 5 PM local time.

As Ferroseed is the featured Pokemon, trainers will encounter it more frequently while using Incense. Additionally, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Ferroseed.

Pokemon Go Ferroseed Incense Day: Grass-type Incense encounters

The following Grass-type Pokemon will be attracted to Incense from 11 AM to 12 PM, 1 PM to 2 PM, and 3 PM to 4 PM local time:

  • Hisuian Voltorb*
  • Tangela*
  • Hoppip*
  • Petilil*
  • Phantump*
  • Morelull*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Ferroseed Incense Day: Steel-type Incense encounters

The following Steel-type Pokemon will be attracted to Incense from 11 AM to 12 PM, 1 PM to 2 PM, and 3 PM to 4 PM local time:

  • Galarian Meowth*
  • Magnemite*
  • Aron*
  • Beldum*
  • Shieldon*
  • Togedemaru

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

pokemon ferroseedTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Ferroseed Incense Day event bonuses

Trainers can look forward to the following bonuses during this event:

  • Incense is more likely to attract Ferroseed
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Ferroseed
  • Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long when activated during the event

There will also be an event-exclusive one PokeCoin bundle in the Shop that includes an Incense.

Pokemon Go Ferroseed Incense Day event Field Research

There will also be new Field Research tasks that players can take on.

These tasks will challenge players to catch Grass and Steel-type Pokemon to earn rewards like Great Ball, Ultra Balls, Stardust, and Pinap Berries.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Ferroseed Incense Day event. For more Pokemon Go guides, check out the links below:

