The Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event will launch in late July 2024, giving trainers a chance to catch a new Shiny.

On July 16, 2024, Niantic announced what will come with the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event. And, as the name suggests, this event will focus on Steel-type Pokemon.

Namely, the event will include the debut of Shiny Togedemaru, an Electric/Steel-type Pokemon that debuted in Generation VII of the franchise.

Here’s a look at what’s to come in the Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel event.

Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel will run from Thursday, July 25, at 10 am to Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This will launch a few days after the Better Together event, featuring Tandemaus and Maushold’s debuts.

Shiny Togedemaru debut

This event will mark the debut of Shiny Togedemaru. Shiny Togedemaru can be found in the wild as a random spawn during Strength of Steel or in One-Star Raids. Per Niantic, Togedemaru in One-Star Raids will have a higher chance of being Shiny.

The Pokemon Company

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the event

Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon for Trainers level 31 and up

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better

Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon

Wild encounters & Raids

The following Pokemon will appear as wild encounters during the event, with those that have a chance to appear as Shiny marked with an asterisk:

Alolan Sandshrew*

Magnemite*

Pineco*

Nosepass*

Aron*

Beldum*

Bronzor*

Ferroseed*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Togedemaru*

Pokemon Go players could also find the following during Strength of Steel:

Onix*

Scyther*

Skarmory*

Klink*

The Pokemon Company

Additionally, the following will appear in Raids:

One-Star Raids

Skarmory*

Klink*

Pawniard*

Togedemaru*

Three-Star Raids

Steelix*

Scizor*

Mawile*

Aggron*

Field Research & Timed Research

There will also be themed Field Research as part of the event, with the following Pokemon serving as rewards for completing those tasks:

Article continues after ad

Beldum*

Klink*

Togedemaru*

Additionally, some Field Research tasks can yield Mega Energy for Aggron, Scizor, and Steelix.

Strength of Steel will also include a Collection Challenge and Timed Research. Timed Research will earn a Magnetic Lure Module, XP, and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

That’s everything to know about Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel. For additional information on Pokemon Go events, check out our guides on Spotlight Hours, current Raid bosses, and all upcoming events.