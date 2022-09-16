How to get Togedemaru in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Togedemaru is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, so trainers around the world will probably be wondering how to catch it, whether it can be Shiny, and whether it has any evolutions or not.

The ongoing Test Your Mettle event includes loads of exciting features like Mega Aggron and a Catch Challenge, but the most exciting is definitely the long-awaited debut of the adorable Togedemaru!

Known as the Roly-Poly Pokemon in the Pokedex, Togedemaru first appeared in Sun & Moon’s Alola region. It’s a dual Electric/Steel-type creature that isn’t known to have any evolutions or alternate forms.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find and add Togedemaru to your collection, and details about its current Shiny availability.

Niantic

How to catch Togedemaru in Pokemon Go

There are quite a few ways to encounter Togedemaru during the Test Your Mettle event:

As a wild encounter.

By defeating it in a 1-Star Raid Battle.

As a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

By completing the Catch Challenge Timed Research quest.

The easiest way to encounter Togedemaru is to find one in the wild when you’re out exploring. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll find one this way, but you can always use the ‘Nearby’ feature to try and locate one at a nearby landmark.

Togedemaru will also be appearing as a 1-Star Raid Boss during the Test Your Mettle event and it can be a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks, although these will require more work than a wild encounter does.

If you’re looking for a guaranteed method to encounter Togedemaru, try completing the Test Your Mettle Catch Challenge before the event is over. Togedemaru is a reward for completing Step 1, so you’ll definitely find one this way.

Can Togedemaru be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Togedemaru is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely debuts a new species alongside its Shiny variation, so regular Togedemaru will have to do for now.

It’s unknown when Shiny Togedemaru will arrive in Pokemon Go, but new Shinies usually debut during big events, so keep your eyes peeled in the future.

Does Togedemaru have an evolution in Pokemon Go?

Togedemaru is the only member of its Pokemon family, which means it cannot evolve in Pokemon Go or any other game. It also doesn’t have any pre-evolutions or alternate forms that you need to be aware of.

While this does make it slightly less exciting, it also means you don’t need to spend time stocking up on Candy to evolve it. You can just catch one to fill out your Pokedex and move on to something else.

Once you’ve caught a Togedemaru, make sure you check out some of our other Pokemon Go tips and guides:

Best attackers and defenders | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid boss