How to get Espeon in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

One of Eevee’s many evolutions in Pokemon Go is the Psychic-type Espeon. Let’s go over how to get it in the mobile game and whether or not it can be Shiny.

The early mainline Pokemon titles slowly introduced more and more Eeveelutions to the game, and Generation 2’s Gold & Silver introduced Espeon and Umbreon.

Over time, Pokemon Go has also introduced every Eeveelution into the game, so trainers can work towards collecting them all. However, some Eeveelutions—such as Espeon—have different evolution methods in Pokemon Go compared to the mainline series.

So, let’s break down how trainers can get Espeon in Pokemon Go and whether or not this Psychic-type can be found as a Shiny.

How to get Espeon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can obtain Espeon by evolving Eevee. Fans can opt to either evolve Eevee into Espeon by making it your Buddy and walking 10km with them or use the name trick and call it “Sakura.”

For the first option, walk 10km with Eevee set as the Buddy and then try to evolve it. It’s important to note that this must be done during the daytime.

However, those who opt to use the “Sakura” name trick should note that this only works once per account. If players have already evolved an Eevee named Sakura before, it won’t work again.

Regardless of the method chosen, you will need to use 25 Eevee Candies as well.

Can Espeon be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, a Shiny version of Espeon can be obtained in Pokemon Go.

Instead of the standard lilac hue present on standard Espeon, Shiny variants have a distinct green coloration across their entire bodies.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Espeon in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

