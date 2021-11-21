How to get Darkrai in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

The Gen IV Mythical is one of the most popular Sinnoh ‘mon. But can you get Darkrai in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Half of the Lunar duo with Cresselia, Darkrai is a Dark-type Legendary. It has the appearance of a ghost or a shadow, and is known as the Pitch-Black Pokemon.

In the original 2006 Nintendo DS games, players could encounter it on Newmoon Island after obtaining the Member Card from an event. But is Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Can you get Darkrai in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Currently, no, Darkrai is not in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Its event is programmed into the games which can be accessed if you have a hacked Nintendo Switch console, but there is no legitimate way to add it to your team at the time of writing.

You need the Member’s Card again to reach Newmoon Island, which ILCA will presumably release in BDSP later via Mystery Gift. Once that happens, follow the steps below:

After getting the Member’s Card via Mystery Gift and obtaining the National Pokedex, catch Cresselia on Fullmoon Island by saving the Sailor’s son in Canalave City. Check out our guide for that here. Go back to Canalave City and enter the house behind the Pokemon Center. Speak to the man there who will tell you he’s got a reservation for you. You will fall asleep in the bed and wake up on Newmoon Island. Walk forward until you reach a forest where Darkrai is laying in wait.

