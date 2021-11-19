Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl opens the door for trainers to catch loads of historic legendaries in the Sinnoh Region, but what about Arceus?

On November 19, 2021, two new Sinnoh titles were presented to the game’s community with lots of exclusive Pokemon available in each. Not to mention, the ability to complete the National Pokedex – which was a massive miss in Sword and Shield.

The list of legendaries is strong in this year’s throwback games, from the Lake Trio to the likes of Palkia and Dialga, though there are big question marks about the headliner of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The creator of the Pokemon world is at the top of many trainers’ lists to catch, but we’re going to show you whether that’s even possible in the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

Can you get Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl was released without a method to catch Arceus in the Sinnoh Region, which will disappoint some fans.

However, the “faithful” remastered versions are just that – as Arceus didn’t spawn in the originals, either.

Fans of the series might have to wait for Pokemon Legends Arceus to play with the legendary in a new Pokemon game, or head back to Sword and Shield for a replay. Either way, there are still lots of different species available to catch right across the remastered Sinnoh map, so you won’t be left twiddling your thumbs.

Future Arceus catch method

At some stage in the future – likely months after its November 19 release date – Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will provide a method to getting Arceus.

This will come in the way of Pokemon Home, which allows players to move Pokemon from one game to another seamlessly. Here’s how it works.

At the time of writing, there is no way to obtain Arceus in this Sinnoh Region game. Though, as stated, this will likely change as time goes on.

How to transfer Pokemon using Pokemon Home

For when the option finally becomes available, here’s how to transfer your Pokemon using Pokemon Home.

Open Settings. Select “Pokemon Home”. Sign in to your Nintendo account that’s linked with your Pokemon Home account. Click “Send Pokemon”. Select the Pokemon you’d like to transfer away (Remember, they cannot be transferred back!) and hit “Next”. Hit “Transport” and that should finish the job.

Whether Arceus will arrive in Pokemon BDSP before Legends Arceus is released in January 2021 remains to be seen.