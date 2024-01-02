How to get Castform in Pokemon Go: All forms & can it be Shiny?

Castform, the weather Pokemon, is now available in Pokemon Go, but it functions differently than it does in the mainline Pokemon titles. So, here’s an overview of how to get the Castform and its variants in the game, as well as whether or not it can be shiny.

In the mainline Pokemon games, Castform is a Normal-type Pokemon originally introduced to show off the new weather mechanics in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. If Castform were used in a battle with an active weather effect, it would transform into a different Pokemon.

Weather effects are a powerful tool in the competitive Pokemon metagame, as they can deal recurring damage and empower different kinds of moves throughout several turns. As such, it’s unsurprising that a Pokemon was made to demonstrate its potential.

Unfortunately, the weather works differently in Pokemon Go, so Castform’s battle gimmick had to be changed accordingly.

The Pokemon Company

Here’s a look at what we know about Castform in Pokemon Go.

Contents

Every Castform form in Pokemon Go

There are four Castform forms in Pokemon Go, based on different kinds of weather, which is reflected in their Type. Unlike the mainline Pokemon games, Castform’s different forms are treated as different Pokemon, and it doesn’t shift between them in battle.

These are the four Castform variants in Pokemon Go and their associated types:

Castform – Normal-type

Normal-type Castform (Rainy) – Water-type

Water-type Castform (Snowy) – Ice-type

Ice-type Castform (Sunny) – Fire-type

How to get Castform in Pokemon Go

Castform and its forms are all available in Pokemon Go. It’s a wild Pokemon that can be encountered under different circumstances. Castform’s multiple forms will only spawn in response to real-world weather conditions, which means you’re limited to Mother Nature and the actual weather when looking for this Pokemon.

Here are the usual weather conditions needed to find each Castform form:

Castform – Only spawns during Cloudy, Partial Cloudy, and Windy weather.

– Only spawns during Cloudy, Partial Cloudy, and Windy weather. Castform (Rainy) – Only spawns during Rainy weather.

Only spawns during Rainy weather. Castform (Snowy) – Only spawns during Fog and Snowy weather.

Only spawns during Fog and Snowy weather. Castform (Sunny) – Only spawns during Sunny weather.

There is a greater chance of encountering Castform during in-game events. The next one is the Castform Raid Hour, which will be held on Tuesday, January 2nd, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Can you get a Shiny Castform in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Castform is available in Pokemon Go with the usual Shiny rate, except during special events. All of the different Castform forms have unique Shiny sprites, so there are technically four Shiny versions of Castform available.

Castform’s different forms are linked to weather, so finding its Shiny variants can be more difficult. This is especially true based on the player’s region, thanks to varying weather conditions and the changing seasons.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Castform. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

