Best moveset for Castform in Pokemon Go & is it any good?Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Here’s an overview of the best moveset for the different forms of Castform in Pokemon Go, plus whether it has any power in PvP.
Gen III Pokemon Castform might be one of the more unique creatures in the universe of Pokemon Go. That’s because Castform has several different forms, all of which are influenced by the weather.
This means that Castform’s power overall depends on what form it is in.
For those who want to use Castform in Pokemon Go, here’s a breakdown of the best moveset for each form.
Castform’s best moveset in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go players have to keep in mind that the best moveset for Castform will depend on what form it is. In the mobile game, Castform has four forms: Normal, Rainy (Water), Snowy (Ice), and Sunny (Fire).
Here’s a look at the best moveset for Castform in Pokemon Go, sorted by form:
- Normal: Hex, Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Rainy: Water Gun, Weather Ball, Thunder
- Sunny: Ember, Weather Ball, Solar Beam
- Snowy: Powder Snow, Weather Ball, Blizzard
All moves Castform can learn in Pokemon Go
Here’s an overview of all the moves that Castform can learn in Pokemon Go:
Normal
Fast Moves
- Tackle (Normal)
- Hex (Ghost)
- Bite (Dark)
- Rock Smash (Fighting)
Charged Moves
- Hurricane (Flying)
- Energy Ball (Grass)
- Weather Ball (Rock)
- Ancient Power (Rock)
- Stomp (Normal)
- Crunch (Dark)
Rainy
Fast Moves
- Tackle (Normal)
- Water Gun (Water)
Charged Moves
- Thunder (Electric)
- Hydro Pump (Water)
- Weather Ball (Water)
Sunny
Fast Moves
- Ember (Fire)
- Tackle (Normal)
Charged Moves
- Fire Blast (Fire)
- Solar Beam (Grass)
- Weather Ball (Fire)
Snowy
Fast Moves
- Tackle (Normal)
- Powder Snow (Ice)
Charged Moves
- Ice Beam (Ice)
- Blizzard (Ice)
- Weather Ball (Ice)
Is Castform any good?
Castform’s Normal and Sunny versions don’t have much in the way of relevancy in the Pokemon Go meta. However, the Rainy and Snowy versions aren’t terrible options for the Great League.
While neither ranked in PvPoke‘s Great League meta ranking as of December 2023, the Rainy and Snowy versions of Castform did rank in the top #160. There are stronger options, but those who want to go with a non-meta option might want to consider those two forms.
