How to get Carbink in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Carbink has already become a popular Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go. Here’s a look at how to obtain the Jewel Pokemon and whether there is a Shiny version.

A number of new Pokemon are set to enter mobile game Pokemon Go over the next few weeks and one of those creatures is Carbink.

The Jewel Pokemon fits in nicely with the theme of Hidden Gems and its power should make it a popular choice in PvP play.

Carbink is now available in Go, and there’s a couple of different ways Pokemon fans can get one.

How to get Carbink in Pokemon Go

There are several ways that Pokemon Go players can obtain Carbink. Those who purchase a Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global ticket between June 21-July 5 will receive a special Timed Research.

This Timed Research, entitled In the Rough, will award Go players with a special Carbink encounter upon completion.

Additionally, Carbink will be made available through Field Research encounters for all trainers during the Global event on August 26-27.

Can Carbink be Shiny?

Unfortunately, there is no Shiny version of Carbink. Very rarely does Niantic ever release a Shiny version of a Pokemon recently added into the game. For now, the regular Carbink will have to do.

Carbink is not the only notable Pokemon to be made available during the Go Fest. The Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will also feature the debuts of Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.

