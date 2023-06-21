Pokemon Go In the Rough Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go has just launched a new Timed Research quest called In the Rough that brings Carbink into the game for the first time ahead of Go Fest 2023.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is set to launch soon in various locations leading up to the sought-after global event.

It brings Carbink and Diance into the popular mobile game for the first time, with Carbink being available to ticket holders through a Timed Research quest called In The Rough.

Here’s everything we know about the Timed Research including what tasks you have to complete and the rewards you can get.

Pokemon Go In the Rough Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Thanks to Serebii, we have the tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s In the Rough Timed Research:

Step 1 of 1

Play with your buddy 5 times – 1 Lure Module

Open 5 Gifts – 10 Ultra balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 500 Stardust

Power up 10 Rock or Fairy type Pokemon – Onix Encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon – 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 3,000 XP, Carbink Encounter

How to get Pokemon Go In the Rough Timed Research

The In the Rough Timed Research quest is only available to those who purchase the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global Ticket before July 5, 2023.

Head to the in-game shop to purchase the ticket for your own chance to encounter Carbink for the first time.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Go’s In the Rough Timed Research quest! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

