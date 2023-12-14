How to get BP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Here’s a breakdown of how Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can unlock Blueberry Points (BP) in the Indigo Disk, plus what this form of currency can be used for.

With the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC came a new region to explore and the opportunity to catch more Pokemon.

However, those who want to explore the Indigo Disk in full will need Blueberry Points (BP). But, how exactly can trainers get BP?

Here’s what Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC players should know about Blueberry Points.

How to get BP in Indigo Disk DLC

Blueberry Points (BP) in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be obtained by completing Quests through the Indigo Disk DLC.

These Quests will vary in Scarlet & Violet and can range from picking up items from the ground to capturing Pokemon and even taking pictures with Pokemon, as well.

Players can also farm BP by completing quests in multiplayer. Make sure to use the Union Circle.

What is BP used for in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

BP is very important for the Indigo Disk DLC, for a few reasons.

BP is needed to get upgrades in the Indigo Disk. Go to the League Club Room and head towards the Support Board. Here, trainers can use BP to unlock upgrades towards the Blueberry Academy.

We should note, however, that there is a series of Terarium Club upgrades that can be purchased. These upgrades cost 3,000 BP but will increase the “biodiversity” of the Pokemon that appear in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Among the Pokemon that will appear with these upgrades include starter Pokemon from other regions.

